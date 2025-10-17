Ethiopia, IOM Launch Five-Year Strategic Plan That Enhances Migration Governance

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have unveiled a five-year strategy that aims to enhance migration governance by protecting people on the move, promoting safe and regular migration pathways, and finding solutions to displacement.

This involves improving public awareness about risks and opportunities, protecting vulnerable migrants, strengthening Ethiopia's data systems, and curbing irregular migration through better management and governance.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Women and Social Affairs State Minister Huria Ali said, the strategic plan is not just a programmatic document but a forward-looking framework that builds upon IOM's longstanding presence in Ethiopia and its deep understanding of the country's migration realities.

It aligns strongly with Ethiopia's national development instruments, including the Ten-Year Development Plan, the Social Protection Policy, and the Durable Solutions Strategy for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), she added.

According to Huria, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs remains fully committed to working closely with IOM Ethiopia and all relevant partners to translate this Strategic Plan into tangible outcomes.

"We will continue to strengthen institutional coordination through the national referral mechanism, promote psychosocial and reintegration services for victims of trafficking, and enhance community-based protection systems that restore dignity and hope."

She also emphasized collective action, noting that no single organization can solve all problems, and pledged that the Ministry will turn the Strategic Plan into tangible results by strengthening reintegration services for trafficking-affected individuals.

On her part, IOM Chief of Mission Abibatou Wane-Fall said the goals of the plan include saving lives, protecting those who travel, finding lasting answers for those who are displaced, and increasing proper ways for people to migrate.

The Chief of Mission stated that the strategy brings together immediate humanitarian needs with long-term development and environmental adjustments.

By improving systems for labor migration and encouraging fair hiring practices, the plan aims to turn migration into something positive, she elaborated.

Head of the National Partnership Coalition (NPC) Secretariat at the Ministry of Justice, Abrham Ayalew, pointed out that illegal migration is a serious concern, but proper pathways for migration can help with development.

In this respect, IOM's contributions is important, he said, adding that "today's launch of the IOM Country Strategy for Ethiopia 2025-2029 is a significant step in our shared efforts."

The Head finally reiterated that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to protecting human rights, enhancing institutions like the Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS), and ensuring coordinated policies through the National Council on Migration, led by Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh.