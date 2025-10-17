South Africa: Police Descend On Brown Mogotsi's Business As Mchunu Tells Parliament About Pktt Decision

The reasons that sidelined Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has given for controversially ordering the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team contradict the testimony of other police officers. Mchunu provided the reasons to Parliament on Thursday -- the first time he has publicly addressed the accusations against him.

Senzo Mchunu, the police minister who is on enforced leave, says he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) for various reasons, including a tight budget and to avoid reputational risk to police officers.

Mchunu went into detail about this while testifying on Thursday, 16 October, at Parliament's ad hoc committee hearings into accusations that a drug trafficking cartel had infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement, politics and police.

The allegations were first made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at a press conference in July.

Mkhwanazi's accusations resulted in Mchunu being placed on special leave.

In Parliament on Thursday, Mchunu said that since the day of the July press conference, it felt as if he had been "wearing" and "smelling" Mkhwanazi, and this was his first chance to present his version of events.

Mchunu's moment

"I am going to do justice to that," Mchunu affirmed.

He spoke at great length...