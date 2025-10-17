Zimbabwe: Munetsi Raises Alarm Over Fake Agents Preying On African Footballers

17 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Warriors vice captain Marshall Munetsi has expressed deep concern over the growing number of African footballers falling victim to fake agents, warning that the scam is robbing many young players of their dreams and hard-earned money.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder said the trend is on the rise, with con artists exploiting the ambitions of players seeking opportunities in Europe.

Munetsi, a member of the FIFPro Global Player Council, said he has long been advocating for awareness on the issue, describing it as a crisis that requires urgent attention.

"It's more than a crisis in Africa, a person might create a social media account, come to Europe, watch a game... take a picture [with a player], then put that picture on their profile and write they're a football agent.

"A lot of people then end up paying money to that agent with promises of going to Europe," he said.

The midfielder revealed that he has personally encountered victims of these scams during his time in France, including established players who were deceived by fake agents.

"I had three guys who came to France when I was at Reims asking for accommodation because an agent had promised them some trials in Europe, and then they were just stuck at the airport when they got there and nobody was there.

"I am talking about guys who are playing for top teams in Africa that were also scammed. It's a big problem that needs to get real attention," said Munetsi.

While there are no official statistics on the number of players defrauded by bogus agents, FIFPro has intensified awareness campaigns across Africa to help players identify legitimate representation and avoid exploitation.

