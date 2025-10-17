Kenya: Ruto, Leaders Pay Final Respects to Raila Odinga As Body Lies in State

President William Ruto led senior government officials, legislators, and opposition figures in viewing the body of Raila Odinga at Parliament Buildings, where it has been placed in honour of his contribution to Kenya's democratic and political evolution.

In a post on X, President Ruto said it was only fitting that Odinga -- who served as Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 -- lie in state at the "August House," granting the nation's three arms of government a moment to reflect on his legacy.

"For fifteen years, our departed leader, the Right Honourable Raila Amollo Odinga, served the people of Kibera Constituency with unwavering dedication and distinction as their Member of Parliament," Ruto wrote.

"He was a tireless champion of justice, democracy, and progress -- playing a pivotal role in shaping some of the most consequential laws in our republic's history, most notably the passage of the 2010 Constitution during his tenure as Kenya's Prime Minister."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Odinga's body is lying in state in accordance with Kenyan tradition, where deceased heads of state are laid in the open on a catafalque for public viewing.

As a former Prime Minister, he has been accorded similar honours as the late Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, and Mwai Kibaki.

Raila Odinga, who died at 80, was one of Kenya's most consequential political figures -- a man whose life spanned the country's post-independence struggles, multi-party reform battles, and modern governance. Born to a political family, he was the son of Kenya's first Vice-President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

The viewing at Parliament follows a chaotic scene on Thursday at Kasarani Stadium, where at least three people were shot dead after crowds overwhelmed security during public viewing preparations.

On Thursday, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, an official reception for Odinga's body returning from India had to be abandoned after mourners broke through restricted zones.

The chaos continued as tens of thousands of mourners marched 30 kilometres with the coffin from the airport to Parliament Buildings, with military officers reportedly forced to sit atop the casket to prevent mourners from snatching it amid the emotional procession.

Raila's state funeral service will be held at Nyayo National Stadium, attended by local and foreign dignitaries, before the body is taken to Bondo, Siaya County, for final rites.