Uganda: Cancer Experts Dismiss Myth That Suckling Women's Breasts Can Prevent Breast Cancer

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has dismissed as false a long-standing myth suggesting that men suckling women's breasts can prevent or cure breast cancer.

For years, the claim has circulated widely on social media and in some tabloids, urging men to "help save" women by engaging in the act.

However, oncologists have firmly stated that the belief has no scientific basis.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre during a briefing to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Naghib Bogere, an oncologist at UCI, said there is no medical evidence to support the claim.

"A man suckling your breasts may not necessarily save you from breast cancer, but if you're breastfeeding your child for at least a year, it will reduce your chances of getting breast cancer," Dr. Bogere explained.

He said the only proven link between breast activity and cancer prevention lies in breastfeeding, not adult recreation. According to him, breastfeeding helps lower certain hormone levels in a woman's body, reducing the risk of abnormal cell growth that can lead to cancer.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women in Uganda and globally. It occurs when cells in the breast grow uncontrollably, forming a lump or mass that can spread to other parts of the body if not detected early.

According to UCI data, breast cancer accounts for about 12 percent of all cancer cases in Uganda, with thousands of new cases reported each year. Many patients are diagnosed late, which complicates treatment and reduces survival chances.

Dr Bogere urged men to play a constructive role in supporting women's health through awareness and early detection rather than perpetuating myths.

"How can your husband help you? He should encourage you to examine your breasts every month so that in case of any change, you're able to detect it early," he said.

He also advised men to accompany their partners to hospitals and offer emotional and psychological support during diagnosis and treatment.

"He should escort you to the hospital and, in the event that you're diagnosed with breast cancer, support you throughout the treatment. We know that when we detect breast cancer early, the chances of cure are about 90 percent," Dr Bogere added.