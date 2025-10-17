Uganda: Rubanga Coffee Business Forum - Building Uganda's Local Producers for Global Competitiveness

Uganda's coffee industry is taking significant strides as Rubanga Cooperative Society prepares to host the Rubanga Coffee Business Forum on 24 October 2025 at its grounds in Mitoma District. The forum aims to strengthen collaboration among local farmers, cooperatives, and partners to drive growth and sustainability in the sector.

Organized in partnership with NBS TV, AfroMobile, International Trade Center (ITC), aBi Development Ltd, Rabo Foundation, Agriterra, Kwezi Coffee, The Narrative, Solidaridad, and DFCU, the Forum will bring together farmers, cooperatives, financial institutions, development partners, and private sector players to explore how collaboration, finance, and innovation can transform Uganda's coffee industry.

Running under the theme "Uniting Local Producers for a Resilient Coffee Sector--Strengthening Cooperatives, Amplifying Voices, Driving Growth," the discussions will centre on access to finance, market expansion, and sustainable practices that help smallholder farmers thrive in competitive markets.

During the NBS Breakfast Meeting, Ms. Brendah Akankunda, National Coordinator of the International Trade Centre (ITC), and Ms. Susan Atyang from aBi Development Ltd shared insights about the upcoming Forum and Rubanga's growth journey.

Ms. Brendah noted that the forum comes at a defining moment for international trade -- amid a rapidly changing global landscape driven by new sustainability-focused regulations such as the CSDDD and EUDR, which are fundamentally reshaping how businesses engage with markets, people, and the planet. While this transition opens opportunities for a more sustainable and equitable global economy, it also introduces new risks in compliance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly in coffee-producing countries.

She highlighted that, in response, ITC in partnership with the European Union, the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Secretariat, and organizations such as the International Coffee Organization (ICO) and CLAC-Fairtrade, has been implementing complementary initiatives -- including the CLEAR project (implemented jointly with ILO, FAO, UNICEF and co-funded by the EU)-- to help ensure that no one is left behind in this evolving sustainability landscape.

Reflecting on their partnership with Rubanga Cooperative Society, Ms. Susan shared, "Our partnership began back in 2012 with a focus on inclusive coffee production, promoting women's and youth's participation, and improving productivity."

The Rubanga Coffee Business Forum will provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration to build a stronger and more inclusive coffee sector. Access to the forum will be free of charge, and it will be streamed live on NBS TV and AfroMobile, ensuring every farmer and stakeholder can take part in the dialogue.

Over the past 40 years, Rubanga Cooperative Society has grown from a local coffee producer and supplier to an exporter. Through collective action, capacity building, and partnerships, Rubanga continues to place its members at the center of Uganda's coffee transformation--championing unity, sustainability, and growth.