Uganda: Ssemujju Decries State of Uganda's Politics, Warns of 'Last Election in This Form'

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has voiced strong concerns over the deteriorating state of the nations political landscape, warning that the country may be heading toward its "last election in this form" as the military increasingly dominates political processes.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, Ssemujju said participation in elections remains valuable despite widespread mistrust in the electoral process.

"There is value you extract by participation in an election. That's why I don't believe in boycotts," Just make sure you don't fall in their traps," he said.

The vocal opposition legislator cautioned against the growing hostility toward engagement across political divides, contrasting Uganda's political environment with that of neighbouring East African countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"In Tanzania and Kenya, the opposition will go to State House and have a legitimate conversation with the President. Here in Uganda, it has become so bad that when you are seen with Mr. Museveni, you are considered a sellout," he said.

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) Spokesperson also expressed alarm at the state's tight control over the electoral process and public gatherings, suggesting that the upcoming elections could mark a turning point in Uganda's political history.

"I have seen some of Kyagulanyi's rallies; I have also seen assembled rallies of Museveni, assembled by the state. Just as Mao said, we want to make these elections the quietest in the world. There is a difference between having a quiet election and a peaceful election especially when Mao says if you don't want to be quiet, we shall make you quiet," he said.

Ssemujju further warned that the current environment of fear and military dominance undermines democracy, adding that the systematic arrests of opposition figures signal a deliberate effort to silence dissent.

"There is a possibility that this might be the last election in this form, because the military is running everything,. That's why Besigye is in jail, as well as people from NUP. The intention was not to have no arrests, but to have them less brutally than before--many have been quietly picked and taken away," he said.

Ssemujju's remarks come amid increasing reports of opposition activists being detained and restrictions imposed on political gatherings.

His comments have come amongst increasingly tense debate over the future of multiparty democracy as Uganda heads towards the 2026 polls.