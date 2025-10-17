Uganda,Austria Strengthen Bilateral Ties During Nam Midterm Meeting

17 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

The Minister of Foreign Affairs General Jeje Odongo, held high-level bilateral talks with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria on the final day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Midterm Meeting in Kampala, Uganda, on Thursday.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation, promoting sustainable development, and strengthening Uganda-Austria relations.

The talks centered on a wide range of topics, including human rights, rule of law, migration, renewable energy, and other sustainable initiatives.

Austria highlighted its commitment to supporting Uganda's development agenda, including plans to enhance connectivity between the two nations through new airline routes, aimed at advancing shared prosperity and fostering stronger global partnerships.

"Our meeting with Minister Meinl-Reisinger reinforces Uganda's commitment to global cooperation and mutual development. We discussed ways to deepen collaboration in key sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable development, and human rights, which are central to our national agenda and shared international goals," Odongo said.

Minister Meinl-Reisinger emphasised Austria's dedication to fostering stronger ties with African nations.

"Austria values its partnership with Uganda and is keen to explore opportunities for sustainable growth, people-to-people exchanges, and improved connectivity. We believe that our cooperation can contribute to shared prosperity and advance global partnerships," she said.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of Uganda-Austria relations, agreeing to continue dialogue and collaboration on initiatives that promote development, human rights, and environmental sustainability.

This week's Midterm Review Meeting is expected to build on those achievements, with discussions focused on peace building, technology transfer, trade facilitation, and climate resilience.

Founded in 1961 in Belgrade by visionary leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru (India), Josip Broz Tito (Yugoslavia), Gamal Abdel Nasser (Egypt), Sukarno (Indonesia), and Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana), the Non-Aligned Movement remains committed to promoting peace, sovereignty, and cooperation among developing nations while maintaining independence from power blocs.

