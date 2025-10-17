Rwanda: Things to Know As 2025/26 Volleyball Season Kicks Off

After a four-month off-season, volleyball fans are finally set to witness the return of the league which kicks off on Friday, October 17, at Petit Stade Indoor Gymnasium.

Excitement is building as the men's and women's teams prepare to battle for glory. Before the first serve flies, Weekend Sport highlights key things to know as the new season begins.

VIP entry cards introduced

As the new season kicks off, FRVB President Raphael Ngarambe, who was recently re-elected, announced plans to introduce VIP entry cards for fans seeking a premium experience.

"As part of making volleyball fans feel special, we will introduce a card that will be purchased once and act as a free pass for every volleyball game for the holder," Ngarambe said during a media briefing.

He added that the VIP cards will be available for anyone willing to buy them, ensuring that fans can reserve their seats while also accommodating club presidents and special guests.

FRVB eyes 2026 Africa Club Championship bid

Among the ambitions set by Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) President Ngarambe after his re-election for his 2024-2029 term is to position Rwanda as a regional sports hub.

During the same briefing, he unveiled a plan to bid for the 2026 Africa Club Championship, scheduled for April 2026.

Rwanda previously host major regional volleyball tournaments, including the Africa Zone V Club Championship in 2023. Should Rwanda's bid get the nod, it would mark another milestone for the country in hosting continental volleyball events.

However, one of the hosting requirements includes the availability of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, which is yet to be implemented in the local league.

Ngarambe acknowledged that plans to introduce VAR were delayed due to financial challenges but assured that the system will be operational by February 2026, ahead of the league's second phase.

League calendar set

The 2025/26 National Volleyball League officially commences on Friday, October 17, and will be divided into two phases.

The first phase will run until November 30 while the second phase is scheduled for December 12, 2025, and conclude on February 22, 2026.

The playoffs will follow, starting on March 13 and ending on April 5. The top four teams from the regular season will compete in best-of-five matchups, meaning a team must win three matches to advance or clinch the title.

Opening fixtures - first phase

Friday, October 17

Women: Kepler WVC vs APR WVC - 6pm

Men: REG VC vs Kepler VC - 8pm

Saturday, October 18

Women

Rwanda Polytechnic Huye College (RPH) vs Police WVC - 1pm

RRA WVC vs Ruhango Volleyball Club (RVC) - 3pm

Men

Police VC vs Kirehe VC - 1pm

Gisagara VC vs EAUR VC - 5 pm