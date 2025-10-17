Uganda: Kasaija Hails Microfinance Support Centre for Driving Job and Wealth Creation

17 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Edrisa Ssentongo

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has applauded the Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) for its strategic role in promoting job creation and wealth generation among Ugandans through inclusive finance and grassroots enterprise support.

Speaking at the launch of the MSC Strategic Plan 2025/2026-2029/2030 at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, Kasaija said the Centre has become a key pillar in Uganda's financial inclusion ecosystem, with interventions that empower communities to access affordable credit and improve livelihoods.

The new five-year plan aims to create over one million jobs nationwide, reach more than 9,000 clients with tailored financial services, and enable 2,824 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos) to strengthen entrepreneurship at the grassroots.

"We look forward to supporting the Microfinance Support Centre as this bold vision takes shape--a clear commitment to transforming livelihoods and driving sustainable development in the country through access to affordable credit and grant financing," said Kasaija.

He urged the Centre to deepen savings mobilisation, strengthen Sacco governance, and foster a culture of investment to sustain inclusive economic transformation.

