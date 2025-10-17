Rwanda: Ntabanganyimana Revels in Police HC Form At Africa Club Championship

17 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

It was a joyful moment in Police Handball Club's dressing room after bagging their second win the Africa Club Championship which is underway in Casablanca, Morocco.

The law enforcers, coached by Antoine Ntabanganyimana, became the first Rwandan club to win at least a match in the continental tournament when they beat Ethiopian side Mekele 39-18 in the opening match of the group stage on October 12.

They narrowly lost the second match 33-36 to Red Star of Cote d'Ivoire before coming back on Wednesday to beat Jeunesse Sportive de Kinshasa (JSK) 27-25.

"This is the second win, we are about to reach the quarterfinals and we believe that we can do better," said Ntabanganyimana after victory against Jeunesse Sportive de Kinshasa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We lost against Red Star with a difference of three points. We want to make sure that our level improves," he added before saying, "It means a lot to win this game. We are facing tough games but we are ready for the next match."

"Beating JSK who have been reaching semifinals in this tournament means we have raised our level but we need to keep working hard for the next matches. We are gaining a lot of experience which will help us to move to next level."

Police's next assignment will be against Egyptian champions Al-Ahly and Ntabanganyimana could only express a positive feeling before the game.

"We are playing Aly which is tough game. We need to be calm and get ready against this big team. It will be motivation for us as young team," he said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.