Rwanda: Cinema Corner - Eight Must-Watch Tech Movies This Weekend

There's something oddly exciting about watching a good tech movie, the screens, the rapid typing, the thrill of hackers racing against time.

Since October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, The New Times has put together a list of classic films that perfectly mix suspense, technology, and a bit of genius.

So, as you settle in for the weekend, here are a few movies worth adding to your watchlist:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Weekend watchlist: Six films that open up conversations on mental health

The Matrix

It's impossible to talk about tech movies without mentioning The Matrix. I could recommend it a million times if I could, it's simply that good.

This 1999 film follows Neo as he discovers that the world he knows is a simulated reality created by intelligent machines. Guided by the enigmatic Morpheus and the fearless Trinity, Neo must uncover the truth about the Matrix, a revelation that could cost him more than his life.

Snowden

Based on true events, this 2016 drama follows Edward Snowden, a top contractor for the National Security Agency. Disillusioned by the government's mass surveillance programs, he exposes classified information to the world.

Seen by some as a traitor and by others as a hero, Snowden's story raises powerful questions about privacy, ethics, and freedom in the digital age.

Hackers

It is said that long before cybersecurity was a trending topic, Hackers brought it to the big screen. Starring a young Angelina Jolie, the 1995 film follows teenage hacker Dade Murphy, known as "Zero Cool," who's banned from computers after crashing 1,500 Wall Street systems at age 11. Years later, he's drawn back into the digital underworld and framed for a major cybercrime.

ALSO READ: Rwanda achieves top ranking in global cybersecurity

The Italian Job

This 2003 heist movie mixes high-tech planning with fast-paced action. After a betrayal during a gold heist in Venice, Charlie Croker and his crew, including the witty tech expert Lyle, plot an elaborate revenge. It's a smart mix of technology, teamwork, and precision.

The Net

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sandra Bullock stars as Angela Bennett, a computer programmer who stumbles upon a deadly conspiracy after receiving a mysterious disc. When her identity is erased, she must fight to reclaim her life while uncovering the truth behind a powerful cyber network. A 1995 classic that captures the paranoia and power of the early internet era.

Who Am I

In this 2014 German thriller, Benjamin, a socially awkward computer whiz, joins a hacker collective that suddenly becomes Europe's most wanted. Their cyber escapades spiral out of control, blending dark humor, suspense, and a deep dive into hacker psychology.

Mr. Robot

The series follows Elliot Alderson, a cybersecurity engineer by day and vigilante hacker by night, who is recruited by the mysterious Mr. Robot to join "fsociety," a hacktivist group aiming to erase global debt.

Enemy of the State

In this 1998 high-stakes thriller, Will Smith plays Robert Clayton Dean, a lawyer whose life unravels after unknowingly receiving evidence of a political assassination. Pursued by corrupt NSA agents, he must rely on an ex-intelligence operative to clear his name. It's a reminder of how surveillance and privacy collide in the digital world.