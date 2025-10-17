Liberia: LDEA Intensifies War On Drugs in Bong

17 October 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

GBARNGA — The Bong County Detachment of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has reported the arrest of seven suspected drug traffickers, with narcotics valued at over US$12,000 and LD$2.4 million seized during coordinated operations across the county.

According to Commander Thomas Saye, the operations were strategically executed by LDEA officers in multiple communities, targeting major trafficking points and distribution networks. The seized substances include marijuana, tramadol, and heroin, all reportedly intended for sale and consumption in local towns and surrounding villages.

Commander Saye described the arrests as a major victory in the agency's ongoing campaign to curb the influx of dangerous drugs into Bong County. He said the LDEA remains unwavering in its mission to dismantle drug cartels and protect the youth from the destructive effects of substance abuse.

"We want to send a clear message to all traffickers and users the LDEA is not sleeping. We are on high alert, and we will continue our operations day and night until we bring every perpetrator to justice," Commander Saye warned.

He also called on residents to take ownership of the anti-drug campaign by reporting suspicious activities in their communities. According to him, stronger collaboration between citizens and security forces is critical to defeating the growing drug menace that threatens social stability and public health.

The Bong County LDEA Detachment reaffirmed its commitment to community safety, pledging to intensify raids, enhance surveillance, and work closely with other security agencies to ensure the prosecution of those involved in the illicit drug trade.

This latest wave of arrests underscores the government's heightened focus on fighting narcotics crimes and protecting Liberia's next generation from the devastating grip of addiction.

