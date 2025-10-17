Liberia: Snowe Announces Lawsuit Against Govt

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator, Edwin Melvin Snowe, has announced a major lawsuit against the Government of Liberia after he was accused by the state of involvement in political destabilization and insurrection.

Senator Snowe was also alarmed over what he described as unprecedented insults against critical voices by the Minister of Information and his Deputy Minister, something he described as acts of gangsterism being facilitated by taxpayers' money.

Speaking on Thursday, September 16, 2025, during a Senate session, Senator Snowe recalled that some months ago, the Ministry of Information had told the public against him, alleging that he (Snowe) was planning to overthrow the government and destabilize the country.

Consequently, he continued that he alerted the Senate, and the Minister of Information was invited to provide clarification regarding these allegations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, he stated that the Senate later invited the Minister of Information, who came along with the Minister of Justice, and they had a conversation, but since then, nothing has been done about the matter.

"This is affecting my repetition and affecting me on the international scene, because the Ministry lied on me. Mr. Presiding, I am informing this senate that if nothing is done about it, I will have to consult my lawyer for us to go to court", he said.

"My name must be clear. I don't think it's the Ministry of Information's job to lie to people or to critical voices. The last time you were here, I raised an issue about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they insulted me again. If we can't be protected for our views on this floor, then we have nowhere to turn for protection. I think if the Senate just sits and watches this happen; it will not be good for us." He stressed.

Commenting on the verbal tussle between the Ministry of Information and critical voices, Senator Snowe expressed frustration and disappointment over the mannerless behavior and insults directed at critical voices by the Minister and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Information, which were facilitated by taxpayers' money.

According to him, the Ministry of Information has turned to a platform to attack critical voices across the country, especially those that come from the opposition community.

He named Senator Amarah Konneh, who raised an issue when his sister, residing in the United States, was critically sick with cancer, the Ministry of Information attacked him.

Senator Snowe further named Senator Cryton Duncan, former President George M. Weah, former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, Pastor Kortu Brown, and Alternative National Congress Political leader, Alexander B. Cumming, as persons recently attacked by the Ministry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When Weah spoke, the Ministry said he had a mosquito brain. Cumming, they talk about his height, calling him dwarf, using his height to determine his comment. The same to Bishop Brown, who was called a politician and insulted. What they are doing is not the function of the Ministry of Information. You can't use government platform and attack critical voices. We are sitting down and looking at it, thinking it's funny, but it's serious." Senator Snowe warned.

The Bomi County Senator disclosed that Information Minister Piah has a platform where he speaks every night, often insulting others, but this is considered an informal sector; therefore, it doesn't matter once it's not done on the Ministry's platform.

"When you begin to use the Ministry of Information platform, and you are insulting people, national leaders, I think they are diluting the function and standard of the Ministry, and it's turning more to gangsterism. I think they need to work on it. Today it might be people in the opposition, but tomorrow, they will come home. Because of that, the Ministry has made insulting simple and normal in the country." He stated. Editing by Jonathan Browne