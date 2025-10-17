Liberia: Boakai Issues New Executive Order Affecting the Liberia's Railway

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has issued Executive Order No. 153, renewing and expanding the mandate of the Liberia National Railway Authority (LNRA), a key step toward building a unified, safe, and efficient national rail system.

The new Executive Order renews and refocuses Executive Order No. 136, reaffirming the LNRA as the central regulatory and facilitative body responsible for overseeing Liberia's railway network. It underscores the railway sector's strategic role in advancing national development, regional integration, and global competitiveness, particularly for key industries such as mining, agriculture, and forestry.

According to the Executive Mansion, the renewed mandate seeks to institutionalize a technically competent and sustainable Railway Authority that ensures equitable access to rail infrastructure, promotes efficiency and safety, and drives inclusive economic transformation.

Pending the passage of an enabling Act by the National Legislature, the LNRA will continue operating under the authority granted by this Executive Order.

To ensure robust implementation, the government will engage an internationally recognized advisory and technical entity specializing in railway infrastructure and regulation. This advisory team will provide expert guidance in several key areas, including:

Drafting the enabling Act to formally establish the LNRA as a statutory body, designing a transparent, predictable, and internationally compliant regulatory framework, and developing a multi-user rail access model to promote competition and fairness

Proposing innovative financing mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships (PPPs); and integrating environmental and climate resilience safeguards into all rail development plans.

The advisory process will be supervised by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, working closely with other relevant ministries and agencies. To facilitate coordination, a Rail Authority Liaison Officer will be appointed, supported by two technical staff seconded from the Civil Service Agency.

President Boakai emphasized that revitalizing Liberia's railway system is central to his administration's development agenda, aimed at fostering connectivity, reducing transport costs, and unlocking new investment opportunities across the country.

"A modern, efficient, and transparent railway system is critical to unlocking Liberia's economic potential," President Boakai stated. "This renewed focus will ensure that our railways serve the collective interests of the Liberian people and contribute to sustainable national progress."

The issuance of Executive Order No. 153 takes immediate effect and will remain valid until the formal enactment of legislation establishing the Liberia National Railway Authority, or until otherwise amended or revoked by the President.

This latest policy action marks a significant step in President Boakai's infrastructure reform agenda, positioning Liberia to transform its transportation landscape and harness the full potential of its natural and industrial resources through a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive railway network.