Liberia Turns to China to Repair Capitol Building

Beijing — China has agreed to refurbish the Liberian Capitol that suffered an arson attack last December, following an appeal by Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

The People's Republic of China is considering a request made to renovate the rotunda and other areas of the Capitol Building devastated by fire on 18th December 2024.

The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, appealed during a meeting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), Mr. Zhao Leji, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, 15th October 2025.

Mr. Zhao, also a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, responded favourably to the appeal and directed China's Vice Foreign Minister to coordinate with the Ambassadors of both China and Liberia to ensure the technical formalities are worked out through the usual diplomatic channels.

During the meeting, Senator Karnga-Lawrence hoped that some mechanism could be arranged to aid in the capacity building of the staff of the Liberian Legislature through specialized short-term training, seminars, and even scholarships.

Mr. Zhao, committed to ensuring that arrangements can be made for the training of legislators and staff at the National Legislature to pursue short-term training in China.

He also gladly accepted an invitation to visit Liberia soon, once the necessary arrangements are finalized through diplomatic channels, based on an invitation extended to him by Senator Karnga-Lawrence on behalf of the 55th Legislature.

The President Pro-Tempore, at the head of a two-member legislative delegation, was in Beijing at the invitation of the National People's Congress to participate in the 2025 Global Leaders Meeting on Women, co-hosted by China and UN Women. Montserrado County District #1 Representative, Rugie Yatu Barry, formed part of the delegation.

During the meeting, she used the opportunity to renew to the Chinese government the high priority the Government of Liberia attaches to the enhancement of the cordial relations that exist between both countries, as well as the cooperation and the mutual trust that continue to grow from strength to strength.

This current visit to China is a further manifestation of the strength of our growing relationship and cooperation that is similarly developing between the Liberia National Legislature and the National People's Congress, Senator Karnga-Lawrence emphasized.

She reiterated Liberia's preparedness to work closely with the National People's Congress to ensure that there is an outcome that not only represents the spirit and vision of both Presidents Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. and Xi Jinping, but one that will strengthen the engagements between members of the National People's Congress and members of the Liberian Legislature that will enhance their cooperation leading to win-win.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence, again, reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the One China Policy and reemphasized the country's belief in the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Additionally, the Government of Liberia fully supports the efforts of the Chinese Government to continue to work in building this community with a shared future for mankind, a concept envisioned by President Xi Jinping, as a foreign policy goal, she stressed.

In his response, Mr. Zhao acknowledged that under President Boakai's administration, political mutual trust continues to deepen and pragmatic cooperation across various fields have yielded fruitful results. He emphasized China's commitment.

China supports President Boakai government strategy and stands ready to work with Liberia to consolidate the good development momentum of our bilateral relations, he stressed; adding, we will continue to support each other on issues concerning our core interests and issues of major concern.

He indicated that China is ready to work with Liberia to deliver on the important consensus of both Heads of State and the measures from the 2024 Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit, promote greater development of China-Liberia relations; provide more benefits to both peoples so as to contribute to the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future.

In another development, the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, accompanied by Liberia's Ambassador to China, H.E. Dudley McKinley Thomas, paid a brief courtesy call on the head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Mr. Chen Xiaodong, on Thursday, 16th October 2025.

In welcoming the Liberian delegation to his offices, Mr. Chen highlighted the cordial relations subsisting between the two countries. He briefed them on ongoing development activities undertaken by his agency in Liberia.

He highlighted several key initiatives, including the commencement of two overhead bridges along Tubman Boulevard, the ongoing construction of the new Liberian Broadcasting System facilities, the establishment of the National Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory, and the recent delivery of 13 million grains of food assistance to Liberia. China has also agreed to provide agricultural machines to Liberia, as well as vehicles that will be donated to the government.

For her part, Senator Karnga-Lawrence thanked CIDCA for the good work they are doing in Liberia and said her visit there was to show appreciation. She highlighted, with delight, the recent construction of the two overhead bridges along Tubman Boulevard.