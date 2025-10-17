Liberia: Bong Chiefs Decry Government Neglect.

Growing frustration is mounting among several traditional chiefs in Bong County as they accuse the government of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of neglect and failure to pay their salaries since their appointments.

Speaking to The New Dawn newspaper in Gbarnga on October 14, 2025, one aggrieved local leader, Chief Bigboy Kollie, expressed deep disappointment that despite their official appointments, they have not received a single Liberian dollar in compensation.

Chief Kollie lamented that the prolonged salary delay has left many chiefs struggling to provide for their families and send their children to school.

"We have been working in service to our communities under the government's authority, yet we've not been paid for months. How are we expected to survive?" Chief Kollie questioned.

The Yelequelleh District Chief recounted that he was injured during the 2023 general elections while campaigning for the Unity Party, only to now feel abandoned by the very administration he helped support.

He disclosed that several complaints had been made to Bong County Superintendent Hawa Loleyah Norris, but their appeals have so far gone unanswered.

Chief Kollie urged the Boakai-Koung administration to take immediate action to address the plight of local chiefs across Liberia, many of whom, he said, are facing severe financial hardship due to months of unpaid wages.

Meanwhile, the National Liaison for Chiefs Affairs at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mr. William Kollie, has urged the aggrieved chiefs to remain patient as the ministry works to resolve the issue.

According to Mr. Kollie, the salary delay is part of a broader payroll cleanup process intended to remove the names of former chiefs and replace them with those currently in service.

"This is not an isolated issue affecting only Bong County," Mr. Kollie noted. "The ministry is working diligently with relevant agencies to ensure that all legitimate chiefs are placed on payroll and begin receiving their salaries soon."

The ongoing situation continues to draw attention to the challenges facing traditional leaders across Liberia, many of whom serve as vital links between the government and rural communities.