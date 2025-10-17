Liberia: GAC Moves to Overhaul Financial Management At House of Representatives.

Monrovia — The General Auditing Commission (GAC) has announced the commencement of a significant system review of the financial management and operational processes of the House of Representatives, in what is being viewed as a bold move to enhance transparency and restore public confidence in the Legislature's financial dealings.

According to an official engagement letter issued by the GAC, the review will be conducted under the statutory authority of the Auditor General, in line with Section 2.1.3 of the GAC Act of 2014. The exercise will cover three years, spanning January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024.

The GAC described the review as a limited assurance engagement, an assessment aimed at examining the integrity, efficiency, and compliance of the House's financial management systems. The outcome, according to the Commission, will serve as a foundation for a potential full-scale audit in the future.

The comprehensive review will scrutinize several critical areas, including Administration: staffing, payroll, and general personnel management. Financial Management: budgeting, accounting, and financial reporting processes. Procurement Practices: compliance with public procurement laws and procedures

Liabilities and Receivables Management, Internal Controls: effectiveness of oversight and internal audit mechanisms, Asset Management: ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the House's asset register

Banking Transactions: reconciliation and record-keeping systems.

Expenditure Reconciliation: comparing the House's spending records with data from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and donor-funded accounts, where applicable

The Auditing Commission emphasized that this review is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen accountability mechanisms within public institutions, particularly within the Legislature, which manages substantial portions of the national budget.

"This review is not merely procedural; it represents a strong institutional commitment to transparency, integrity, and financial discipline within the country's highest lawmaking body," the GAC statement noted.

Analysts say the move by the GAC signals growing scrutiny over how the Legislature manages public funds and could pave the way for broader financial reforms across government entities.

If completed, the review is expected to produce key recommendations to improve internal controls, streamline financial procedures, and promote fiscal accountability within the House of Representatives.