Zimbabwe: Warriors of Shame - Zimbabwe Humiliated in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Three Coaches Zero Wins, Five Draws, and Five Defeats

OUR Warriors of shame have officially hit rock bottom! Zimbabwe's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign has been a nightmare from start to finish and the numbers don't lie. Ten matches, five draws, five defeats and zero wins. The Warriors' pride lies in tatters.

Three coaches tried to steer this sinking ship - Baltemar José de Oliveira Brito, Jairos Tapera and Michael Nees - but no magic worked. Under their guidance, the Warriors scored just five goals while conceding a shocking 12. The most humiliating defeats came under Nees, including back-to-back losses to Lesotho and a hammering from South Africa in the first leg. Rwanda and Benin also brushed the team aside before the Warriors managed only a handful of draws against Nigeria, Benin, South Africa, and Rwanda in repeat matches.

A staggering 36 players were thrown into the chaos. Some gave their all, others barely left a mark. Stars like captain Marvelous Nakamba, Tawanda Chirewa, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Andrew Mbeba, and the Musona brothers Walter and Knowledge battled on the pitch. Others included Khama Billiat, Prince Dube, Marshal Munetsi, Terrence Dzukamanja, Donovan Bernard, Gerald Takwara, the late Brian Banda, Obreil Chirinda, Tino Kadewere, Washington Arubi, Richard Hachiro, Tanaka Shandirwa, Daniel Msendami, Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Jordan Zemura, Tymon Machope, Bill Antonio, Brendan Galloway, Elvis Chipezeze, Godknows Murwira, Jonah Fabisch and Emmanuel Jalai.

Some players were regulars: Walter Musona appeared in all 10 games, Munetsi nine full matches, and Devine Lunga eight games. Others had cameo appearances like Brian Banda, Elvis Chipezeze, and Chitsumba, who barely had time to lace their boots.

Here's how the nightmare unfolded:

Rwanda 0-0 Zimbabwe (Draw, Brito)

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria (Draw, Brito)

Zimbabwe 0-2 Lesotho (Loss, Tapera)

South Africa 3-1 Zimbabwe (Loss, Tapera)

Zimbabwe 2-2 Benin (Draw, Nees)

Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe (Draw, Nees)

Benin 1-0 Zimbabwe (Loss, Nees)

Zimbabwe 0-1 Rwanda (Loss, Nees)

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa (Draw, Nees)

Lesotho 1-0 Zimbabwe (Loss, Nees)

It was a campaign that exposed weaknesses, lack of cohesion and poor decision-making at every level. Fans watched in horror as our Warriors of shame stumbled over themselves, unable to deliver a single victory.

Full Player Appearances: Donovan Bernard (2), Gerald Takwara (9), Teenage Hadebe (5), Devine Lunga (8), Andrew Mbeba (3), Walter Musona (10), Marvelous Nakamba (5), Brian Banda (1), Marshal Munetsi (9), Prince Dube (5), Muskwe (1), Tereence Dzukamanja (6), Kadewere (4), Obreil Chirinda (2), Jordan Zemura (9), Garananga (7), Tanaka Shandirwa (1), Rinomota (4), Tawanda Chirewa (8), Daniel Msendami (3), Tymon Machope (4), Masvanhise (7), Chitsumba (1), Godknows Murwira (2), Richard Hachiro (1), Mapfumo (1), Washington Arubi (5), Emmanuel Jalai (6), Knowledge Musona (5), Khama Billiat (4), Bill Antonio (4), Padera (1), Jonah Fabisch (2), Elvis Chipezeze (1), Thando (1), Brendan Galloway (1).

Zimbabwean football has never looked more vulnerable. The Warriors of shame must regroup fast, or the next campaign could get even uglier.