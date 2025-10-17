Zimbabwe: Gold Milling and Processing Centre to Benefit Over 5,000 Small-Scale Miners

OVER 5 000 small-scale miners are set to benefit from a US$300 000 community empowerment trust gold milling and processing centre in Shurugwi, Midlands province.

Speaking while commissioning the plant this week, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province Owen Ncube said the initiative will aid Government's formalisation of artisanal miners.

The milling and processing centre funded by Chenxi Chengetai Investments is part of the company's corporate social investments, which are aimed at promoting formal mining operations in the mineral-rich region.

"The company's social investment plan comprises three round mills, three jaw crusher hammer mills, water reservoirs and an administration block. This is yet another milestone under the Second Republic," he said.

Minister Ncube said President Mnangagwa, as the incoming chairperson of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), will position the country for more investments.

"With Zimbabwe set to host next year's summit, it signals our nation's increasing influence in the region's economic affairs. I commend Chengetai Investments for spearheading responsible mining in the Midlands province and advancing Zimbabwe-China cooperation in agriculture, energy and infrastructure," he said.

Chenxi Chengetai Investments recently handed over mining equipment to Shurugwi artisanal and small miners as part of the broader value chain empowerment programme.

"In addition, under this plan, small-scale miners will be relocated from the Hwandara mining area to Bonsa under the Chengetai Investments empowerment programme, and the relocation takes effect at the end of this month," the minister said.

Minister Ncube said the milling and processing plant entrenches the Second Republic's thrust to formalise the sector and empowers youths.

"Furthermore, this plant provides accessible, affordable and efficient milling services for small-scale miners who were paying exorbitant processing fees," he said.

Chenxi Chengetai Investments chief executive officer Mr Simon Karimanzira said the purpose of the milling centre is to assist small-scale miners.

"When we say empowerment of small-scale miners, it should be looked at from a whole value chain approach. The first thing we did was to acquire title claims for the small-scale miners, and after that, we then opened up belts, and we drilled boreholes so that they have access to potable water for domestic use, as well as also for powering their equipment and machinery," he said.

"We also built ablution facilities to ensure that our small-scale miners have humane and environmentally friendly working spaces, which are not also hazardous and harmful to them and the environment.

"The second phase of the programme was to then equip the small-scale miners with the tools of the trade, which range from hammer mills, compressors, generators and water pumps."