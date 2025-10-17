Zimbabwe: Cluck and Dagger! Queenspark Man Caught With Stolen Hens

A BULAWAYO man ended up with egg on his face after neighbours busted him for stealing three birds from the hood.

James Mguni (51) of Queenspark appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Maxwell Ncube charged with theft of poultry belonging to his neighbour, Dhindile Moyo.

Mguni was sentenced to four months in prison, but luck clucked his way; three months were suspended for five years, while one month was set aside on condition he pays US$10 restitution to the complainant.

Prosecutor Mehluli Ndlovu told the court the petty but bold theft took place on 6 August around 6 PM. Mguni allegedly sneaked into Moyo's yard and raided her fowl run, making off with two hens and a rooster.

The next morning, Moyo went to feed her chickens and found the coop empty. Panic struck. She immediately began asking around the neighbourhood, only to be advised to post on the local Queenspark WhatsApp group.

Her husband, Ngqabutho Phakathi, sent a message asking if anyone had seen the missing birds. That's when a tip-off came through with an address and the hunt for the feathered captives began.

When the couple arrived at the given house, they met a woman named Phindile Ncube, Mguni's wife. To Moyo's shock, one of her missing roosters was casually pecking around the yard like it owned the place!

Confronted, Phindile revealed that she had indeed seen the chickens that morning, alongside her husband.

Only one chicken was recovered, but that was enough for police to swoop in and arrest Mguni.

In court, the magistrate reminded Mguni that "stealing chickens might fill your stomach but will still land you behind bars."

For the Queenspark thief, the 'fowl' play didn't pay, just another case of feathers, folly, and a trip to court.