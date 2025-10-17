Zimbabwe: Fitness Trainer Betrays Client, Steals U.S.$5k From Car in a Week in Which U.S.$70k Has Been Lost in Thefts From Parked Cars in H-Town

A FITNESS trainer at a leading health club in Borrowdale has been arrested for allegedly stealing US$5,000 from a client's car in a week in which US$70,000 was stolen from parked vehicles at three different locations in the capital.

Tinashe Gandari, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a fitness trainer at Pro Fitness Health Club which is located at the Village in Borrowdale.

The Pro Fitness gym client, who lost the US$5,000 from his car, is Allen Tatenda Badzarugere, 39, and was in the middle of his workout when the theft occurred.

Tinashe left his client working out and allegedly sneaked into the changing rooms, took his car keys, and headed into the parking lot where he allegedly stole the cash. After about an hour, Tatenda left the gym only to find out that the US$5,000 he had placed in the glove compartment of his Mercedes Benz was missing. Tatenda suspected that someone might have had access to his keys for his vehicle as there was no break-in. Tinashe is a former employee at the gym.

In a related case, David James Gentleman, 35, from Mandara, lost US$34,700 when his Ford Ranger was broken into.

David had parked his vehicle along Douglas Road in Southerton to attend to a matter at a construction site. After just a minute, he heard shouts of a break-in.

Upon returning, he found his passenger window shattered and a satchel containing cash stolen.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed both incidents, urging residents to be cautious and avoid leaving large sums of money and valuables in parked cars.

"Police are investigating two cases of theft from motor vehicles in Borrowdale and Southerton.

"A staggering $39,700 was reported stolen from vehicles in these two separate incidents," said Insp Chakanza. Meanwhile, a 41-year-old woman from Tynwald, Believe Chinotsa, lost $30,210 when her vehicle was broken into while she was at Divaris Shopping Centre for a hair appointment.

After spending approximately 40 minutes inside the salon, Believe returned to her Honda Fit to find the driver's door ajar, and the quarter glass of the driver's window shattered. It became clear that intruders had used an unknown object to gain entry into her car.

The thieves stole a laptop bag that contained a laptop and $29,960 in cash.

Inspector Chakanza confirmed the case and urged motorists to be vigilant. "We are currently investigating a theft from a vehicle case involving more than $29,000. "Unfortunately, nothing has been recovered," he stated. He emphasised the importance of not leaving valuables in parked cars to prevent such incidents.