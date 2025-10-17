South Africa: Sandton Traffic Jams, Strand Sewage Spills, Tshwane's Unlawful Billing - - Your Questions Answered

column

In this edition of Your Questions Answered, we dig into what's been frustrating commuters and residents alike: the standstill into Sandton, the half-finished N3 near Pietermaritzburg, the City of Cape Town's sewage spills, and Tshwane's unlawful cleansing levy. All the questions featured today were first raised on Daily Maverick Connect (DMC), a space we've built for readers like you who shape the stories we investigate next.

Reader question:

What is the current situation with the Rea Vaya Phase 1C route, particularly the drive from Bowling to Sandton?

Answer: A reader has reported that the drive from Bowling to Sandton is a "highly congested" experience, adding at least 20 minutes to a commuter's travel time. This congestion is part of the Rea Vaya Phase 1C Rivonia-Katherine corridor.

The Rea Vaya Phase 1C route was envisioned as an integrated, sustainable public transport corridor linking the inner city to Sandton along Louis Botha Avenue. However, a rush-hour drive by the Daily Maverick team from Park Station to Sandton showed that this vision often clashes with the realities of congestion, erratic enforcement and deteriorating infrastructure.

Observations from the drive include:

