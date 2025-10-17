Zimbabwe: Indaba 2025 - the Big Day Has Come

THOUSANDS of Zanu PF delegates from across the country have converged in Mutare for the party's 22nd Annual National People's Conference, which President Mnangagwa will officially open today.

The week-long indaba, which began with the President chairing the Politburo and Central Committee meetings in Harare on Monday and Tuesday respectively, is set to conclude tomorrow.

Besides officially opening and closing the indaba, President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Mega Market Milling plant and National Pharmaceutical Warehouse at the Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.

The President will also plant a commemorative tree at the venue.

This year's conference is being held at Mutare Polytechnic College grounds under the theme: "Attainment of Vision 2030 through Economic Empowerment and Value Addition".

The theme resonates with various issues set to be deliberated, including the country's economic growth and development towards achieving an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. The party will also discuss its internal affairs.

The indaba will also be attended by heads of diplomatic missions and invited foreign delegates, who will give solidarity messages.

By yesterday afternoon, all was in place for the conference, which is held annually.

The conference also features a business expo, with exhibitors drawn from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), NetOne, TelOne, Econet, Government ministries, departments and agencies, local authorities, media industry, including the country's biggest diversified media group Zimpapers, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking after assessing the conference venue at Mutare Polytechnic Grounds yesterday, Zanu PF National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said all was now in place for the official opening of the conference.

"I have taken a tour to assess the state of preparedness and I am satisfied, we are 100 percent ready," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zanu PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (left) speaks to Grain Marketing Board chief executive Dr Edson Badarai (second left), while touring exhibition stands at Mutare Polytechnic yesterday, ahead of the official opening of the 22nd Annual National People's Conference by President Mnangagwa in Mutare today. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

She also toured the Zanu PF Business Expo, where she appreciated goods and services being exhibited by some companies.

"I also appreciated the exhibitions. Companies have come out in their numbers to support our conference in appreciation of Zanu PF policies. Our theme says it all. What we are saying in terms of attaining Vision 2030 through economic empowerment and also value addition is very critical," Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Zanu PF National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri tours exhibition stands at Mutare Polytechnic yesterday, ahead of the official opening of the ongoing 22nd Annual National People's Conference by President Mnangagwa today. - Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

She added that the business expo is a clear demonstration of the confidence that the business community has in Zanu PF policies.

Sister revolutionary parties from the Sadc region, wider African continent and beyond are already in the country, with some being represented by their embassies in Zimbabwe.

In an interview, GMB chief executive officer, Dr Edson Badarai, said they will ensure food security at the household level is achieved.

"If you look at SDGs, you will find that food security is at the top, so we are here as part of the exhibitors to support the 22nd Zanu PF National People's Conference," said Dr Badarai.

He said before independence, the country had four grain silos and the First Republic built eight to make them 12.

All is set for the official opening of the Zanu PF 22nd Annual National People's Conference by President Mnangagwa today.

"Right now, the Second Republic has been able to establish 14, which will be completed by 2026. This is a massive transformation within the national food security sector," Dr Badarai said.

Further, he said, they are happy with the support that has been rendered to them by the Government. "In terms of the achievements that we have done, we are aware that last year, we had the worst drought in 43 years," Dr Badarai said.

President Mnangagwa launched the first silo in Kwekwe in May this year.

Local businesspeople have also expressed gratitude, saying the indaba has boosted commercial activity in and around the city.

Hotels, restaurants and transport operators say they have recorded brisk business over the past few days due to the influx of delegates from across the country.

"We have recorded roaring business over the past few days," Ms Letwin Danga, a local restaurant owner, said.

"The indaba has also illuminated the city of Mutare. There is increased traffic, the city is more lively, so we are grateful."