Liberia: House Invites NPHIL and MoH

17 October 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, along with the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), to appear before the full plenary on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to provide clarity on the status of the Monkeypox outbreak in the country.

The House decision follows a communication from Margibi County District #3 Representative, Rep. Ellen Attoh Wreh, craving the indulgence of the Honorable House of Representatives to invite before this august body, the Minister of Health and her Deputies to explain the status of the Monkeypox in the country.

According to the Margibi County lawmaker, since the announcement of the outbreak of the Monkeypox virus in August 2025, by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Liberians have witnessed a surge in the spread of the virus.

She expressed interest in understanding the mechanism established by the Minister, her team, and the NPHIL, specifically regarding public awareness, detection, treatment, and measures to minimize and halt the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives expects both the Ministry of Health and NPHIL to provide a comprehensive report and engage with lawmakers on strategies to safeguard public health amidst the growing concern over the virus, and are to appear on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, during the regular session.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.