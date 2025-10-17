Liberia: House Invites NPHIL and MoH

The House of Representatives has invited the Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, along with the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), to appear before the full plenary on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to provide clarity on the status of the Monkeypox outbreak in the country.

The House decision follows a communication from Margibi County District #3 Representative, Rep. Ellen Attoh Wreh, craving the indulgence of the Honorable House of Representatives to invite before this august body, the Minister of Health and her Deputies to explain the status of the Monkeypox in the country.

According to the Margibi County lawmaker, since the announcement of the outbreak of the Monkeypox virus in August 2025, by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Liberians have witnessed a surge in the spread of the virus.

She expressed interest in understanding the mechanism established by the Minister, her team, and the NPHIL, specifically regarding public awareness, detection, treatment, and measures to minimize and halt the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives expects both the Ministry of Health and NPHIL to provide a comprehensive report and engage with lawmakers on strategies to safeguard public health amidst the growing concern over the virus, and are to appear on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, during the regular session.