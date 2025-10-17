Liberia: House Commits to Audit.

Monrovia, October 17, 2025: At long last, the House of Representatives has unanimously voted to commit itself to a comprehensive system audit, marking a significant step toward transparency and accountability.

The House of Representatives made its decision on Thursday, October 16, 2025, during its regular session.

According to Speaker Richard N. Koon, the leadership will meet with the General Auditing Commission (GAC) on Monday to begin activities leading to the audit.

In an engagement letter on the system review of the House of Representatives, the Commission will conduct a comprehensive review of the Financial Management System and Processes of the House for the period covering January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2024.

The system review will be undertaken under the mandate of the Auditor General (AG) as provided for in Section 2.1.3 of the GAC Act of 2014.

The System Review is a limited assurance engagement that assesses the entity's Financial Management System and Processes, providing recommendations for improvement and setting the stage for an audit.

"The system review, which covers the current Financial Management System and Processes in place at the House of Representatives will focus on, but not limited to the following areas, Administration including personnel management, maintenance, and payroll financial management including accounting policy, budgeting, financial accounting and reporting, Procurement practices, Liabilities Management, Receivable Management, Internal control and systems including internal audit asset management including an effective and reliable asset register system Banking transactions including reconciliations and record keeping specific required reconciliation between the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning".

The GAC will assess these systems to identify gaps, risks, and inefficiencies, and propose reforms to improve accountability, efficiency, and transparency.

It is worth noting that some members of the House of Representatives had been calling for an audit a long time ago, and were among the main reasons for the removal of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has instructed the committees on Public Accounts, Ways and Means, and Finance to work along with the GAC for a smooth audit.