Liberia: Cheaitou Brother Rejects U.S.$ U.S.$103,037.33 Outstanding Debt

The Cheaitou Brothers Incorporated (CBI) has categorically denied and rejected reports of outstanding obligations to one of its suppliers, MS Global, an export supplier based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, but says it is aware that a sisterly company named Blue Lake Manufacturing has instituted legal actions against MS Global concerning a container of eggs that was extensively damaged enroute to Liberia in June 2025.

Ms Global Company, based in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, recently filed a lawsuit against Cheaitou Brothers Incorporated, owned by Mr. Houssein Cheaitou, a general consultant for Colombia in Liberia, at the Commercial Court in Monrovia over an outstanding debt of US$103,037.33

The lawsuit stems from unpaid invoices for 1,248 boxes of fresh table hen brown and white eggs, which Cheaitou allegedly refused to settle.

The plaintiff claims that the defendant owes the amount of US$59,883.60, plus legal interest of six percent per annum.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Additionally, the plaintiff seeks the recovery of court costs and any other relief deemed just and equitable by the court.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ms Global Company by Attorney-in-Facts, Cllr. Albert S. Sims and Cllr. Moses Peagar of the Justice Advocates and Partners, Inc.

However, according to a press release dated Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from Cheaitou Brothers, signed by Abenigo B. Pokor, the Public Relations Office clarified that the company owes no supplier any money for imported goods.

The Company claimed to be a reputable Liberian company with over thirty years of experience in providing frozen food products throughout Liberia at over a dozen locations nationwide.

"Over the years the company has continue to import the best quality meat and fish for the Liberian market from very reputable companies around the world as it contributes to the Liberian economy and has over one hundred employees and considers the spread of the totally erroneous and misleading news report as a dangerous calculated plan to damage its brand and that it will have serious consequences before the law," the release stated.

The Company further indicated that the alleged court papers being quoted are erroneous as the Cheaitou Brothers imports only frozen chicken, meat, fish, and other frozen food, which is distributed throughout Liberia through its depots in Monrovia and its environs, in Margibi, Bassa, Bong and Nimba Counties and at the same time providing job opportunities for Liberians at these various locations nationwide.

The release further that with suppliers in Brazil, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, the Cheaitou Brothers have continued to provide very high-quality frozen food products for the Liberian market for over thirty years.

The Company deemed the report misleading and considered it a false news report, but believes that it cannot tarnish its hard-earned reputation as one of Liberia's best locally based companies.

"On the other hand the Management of Cheaitou Brothers says it is aware that a sisterly company named Blue Lake Manufacturing has instituted legal actions against the MS Global concerning a container of eggs that was extensively damaged enroute to Liberia in June 2025; the Blue Lake is demanding damages of over one million United States dollars from the MS Global for breach of contract and for specific performance as its supply did not meet human consumption and caused huge loss of business revenue for Blue Lake that is a local producer of mayonnaise." They stated.

Cheaitou Brothers said that it is shocked that even though MS Global and its lawyers, the Justice Advocate law firm, have court documents served on them by the Sixth Judicial Civil Law Court on for damages from rotten eggs it exported to the Blue Lake from Ukraine, and that the same law firm has filed papers before the same court in the defense of MS Global.

The Company contended that the same law firm proceeded to file another lawsuit while that is pending solely for the purpose of spreading misinformation and injury to Cheaitou Brothers.

" At the same time the Cheaitou Brothers are deeply concerned that a reputable law firm such as Justice Advocate that is headed by a lawyer with the distinction of 'Senior Counsel of Liberia', the highest professional merit in the practice of law in Liberia, will file a totally misleading papers in the Commercial Court weeks after it has been served court documents by the bailiffs of the Civil Law Court on a lawsuit of over a million united states dollars against their client, the MS Global to which case it has filed returns to the same Civil Law Court on the same facts." the release stated.

The release further indicated that prior to the filing of the case by Blue Lake, two conferences were called by Justice Advocate, which were hosted at its offices, where lawyers representing Blue Lake discussed with the Justice Advocate Firm team, but when the conference could not resolve the dispute, Blue Lake went to court.

The release pointed out that thus, MS Global through the Justice Advocate Firm has joined issues with Blue Lake on the very same matter but argued that in a legal oddity the same law firm has used the same facts in the Blue Lake case to which it has filed returns to file another case against Cheaitou Brothers at another court, this time at the Commercial Court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Debt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They noted that all the pertinent export documents the firm attached concerning the transactions listed Blue Lake as the consignee, that is, the importer of the goods.

" The Management of the Cheaitou Brothers is demanding those media houses that published the misleading story without contacting them to retract those stories immediately and to publish these clarifications as the basis of any publication is the truth; and the truth is that the MS Global has been sued before the Civil Law Court the Blue Lake Manufacturing for damages for breach of contract for exporting a container of rotten eggs to the Blue Lake weeks before its lawyers who filed their returns went to the Commercial Court with the same facts against Cheaitou Brothers." the release stated

In conclusion, Cheaitou Brothers informed the general public and its consumers that it does not owe MS Global anything, as it is always regular and current with payments to all its suppliers across the world, adding that it will further take steps to protect its brand name, which these publications have injured.