Zimbabwe: Govt Commits to Affordable Housing

Takunda Gambiza — GOVERNMENT has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring every Zimbabwean has access to affordable and dignified housing as the nation yesterday commemorated the inaugural National Real Estate Day under the theme; "Affordable Housing: A Right for Every Zimbabwean".

Speaking on behalf of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Chief Director Tapiwa Godzi said the day was not only a celebration of professional excellence in the real estate sector, but also a reminder of the constitutional and developmental imperative to guarantee decent shelter for all citizens.

He said that under the National Development Strategy 1, housing delivery has been elevated as a national priority, with Government pursuing the construction of new housing units and upgrading informal settlements.

"It will restore critical infrastructure in energy, water and sanitation.

"This day marks not only a celebration of progress, but a renewed call to action for all stakeholders to champion housing as a cornerstone of national development and social justice," he said.

Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe vice president, Mrs Progress Sibanda, echoed the theme, stressing that housing must be treated as a fundamental right.

"Today, we reaffirm our collective commitment to making decent affordable housing a reality for every Zimbabwean.

"This is a goal that lies at the heart of national development and humanity and dignity.

"Housing is not a privilege, but a right for every Zimbabwean," she said.

Chief Director Godzi also underscored the role of the Ministry of Justice and the Deeds Registry in safeguarding property rights, ensuring ownership is legally recognised, protected, and transferable.

"Affordable housing is not only about the construction of physical structures, it is about guaranteeing secure tenure, legal ownership, and transparent property records, which are essential for economic empowerment and generational wealth," he said.

Estate Agents Council chairman Nicodemus Kuipa warned against unregistered operators who defraud unsuspecting home-seekers.

"We have taken initiatives to ensure that members of the public do not lose their hard-earned monies to bogus operators.

"We want bogus property transactions to be equated to the level of people who steal cattle," he said, calling for stiffer penalties and urging the public to verify the authenticity of agents before engaging in transactions.

The commemorations also highlighted the continued collaboration between government, REIZ, the Estate Agents Council, and the Valuers Council of Zimbabwe in promoting professionalism, transparency, and consumer protection.

Chief Director Godzi closed by urging financial institutions, developers, and communities to play their part.

"As His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, reminds us, 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo' a nation is built by its own people."