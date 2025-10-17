Madagascar's Coup Leader Sworn In As President

Colonel Michael Randrianirina has been sworn in after the military took power in the island nation this week following youth-led protests

Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar's president on Friday, after seizing power in a military coup following youth-led protests.

The military takeover has been condemned by the United Nations and the African Union, which has suspended Madagascar's membership.

Ousted President Andry Rajoelina fled Madagascar, claiming his life was in danger. He was then impeached in absentia on Tuesday, after Randrianirina announced that the military would take power.

Protests against Rajoelina led to coup

The takeover came after three weeks of anti-government protests, mostly by young people.

They were protesting chronic electricity and water cuts and widespread poverty.

The protesters gained momentum when Randrianirina's military unit, the Corps d'administration des personnels et des services administratifs et techniques (CAPSAT), mutinied and joined their ranks.

Madagascar ranks among the bottom ten on the UN's Human Development Index. In 2022, three-quarters of its 30 million people lived below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Only 36% have access to electricity, which is often unreliable due to daily outages.

Rajoelina was impeached in a vote in parliament on Tuesday right before the colonel announced the military was taking power.

Military council to run Madagascar

Randrianirina said a committee led by the military would rule for up to two years alongside a transitional government before organizing new elections.

"Madagascar has not chosen a military regime," he told reporters Thursday.

"The government belongs to civilians. The presidential council is also composed of military and civilians," he said.

Rajoelina's whereabouts were unknown. Some media reports suggested the, 51-year-old was evacuated on Sunday aboard a French military plane that took him to the French island of Reunion from where he traveled to Dubai.

Louis Oelofse with Reuters, AP, AFP

Edited by: Wesley Rahn