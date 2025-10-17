South Africa: Police Probe Bags of ARVs and Other Drugs Found in Fatal Limpopo Bus Wreck

What began as a horrific road tragedy has now morphed into a pharmaceutical crime mystery. Authorities are investigating how bags packed with antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and other prescription medication ended up among the wreckage of a bus that overturned on the N1 near Makhado in Limpopo on Sunday, killing 43 people and injuring 48 others.

Officials say the discovery of unlabelled buckets containing large quantities of ARVs and other medicines has raised serious alarms.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has confirmed that a probe is underway to determine whether the drugs were part of an authorised consignment or were being moved illegally across borders.

"The theft and unauthorised movement of ARVs seriously undermine our fight against HIV and AIDS," she said during a post-Cabinet media briefing this week. "Such acts deprive patients of essential medication and compromise regional health goals."

Under South Africa's Medicines and Related Substances Act, it is illegal to possess or transport scheduled medicines without proper authorisation. Those found guilty face hefty fines or imprisonment.

Avoid the black market

"Section 22A of the Medicines and Related Substances Act in South Africa regulates the quantity of medicine a person can carry, which is tied to the prescription," warns spokesperson for the National Department of Health, Foster Mohale.

"Individuals are only allowed to carry a quantity of medicine that has been prescribed for them and is required for their treatment. Carrying more medicine than prescribed is prohibited and illegal."

Mohale explains that patients are typically issued a three-month supply of chronic medication, including ARVs, at a time.

"We urge people to avoid relying on medicine from black or street markets because such drugs can contain the wrong ingredients, insufficient active ingredients, or harmful substances not listed on the label," he cautions.

"Medication is freely accessible in all public clinics; there's no need to risk your health with medicine sold on the street."

The department is rolling out an electronic patient registration system designed to create unique identifiers for patients to track their medical records across facilities. The system aims to curb practices such as patients collecting medication from multiple clinics.

Investigation underway

The bus was travelling from the Eastern Cape and reportedly carrying Zimbabwean and Malawian passengers. It has become the centre of a dual investigation, one into road safety negligence and another into what may be a cross-border drug smuggling operation.

Ntshavheni says Cabinet is deeply disturbed by the tragedy, describing it as both "preventable and unacceptable".

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said officers at Makhado opened an inquiry docket after multiple containers suspected to contain medication were found scattered around the crash site.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the source and intended destination of these substances," Hadebe says.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba urged anyone with credible information or lawful ownership claims to come forward.

"You can contact the nearest police station, call SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app."

Investigators are now following several leads to determine whether the ARVs were destined for an underground market or part of a broader cross-border pharmaceutical smuggling network operating in southern Africa. - Health-e News