Kenya: Uhuru Vows to Defend Raila's Legacy in Fiery Funeral Speech At Nyayo

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to lead efforts to safeguard the democratic freedoms and unity that the late Raila Amolo Odinga spent his lifetime fighting for, urging Kenyans to protect the hard-won gains that define the nation's political identity.

Speaking during the State Funeral Service for the former Prime Minister at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, Kenyatta -- who served as Kenya's fourth president from 2013 to 2022 -- described Odinga as a statesman and patriot whose contribution to the country's democracy remains unparalleled.

"Raila Odinga loved this country more than anything else. He was a father to all, a man who saw no tribe and stood for every Kenyan. As we bid him farewell, we must promise ourselves that the freedoms, rights, and democracy he fought for will never be taken away from us," he said.

The former president likened Odinga to Africa's liberation icons such as Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Julius Nyerere, and Kwame Nkrumah -- leaders who shaped the continent's democratic journey.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"My brother Raila has joined the greats who came before us. They are now watching over us, urging us to stay true to the values they fought for. As long as I live, I will stand to defend the freedoms Raila Odinga fought for. We owe him that -- and we owe it to Kenya," Kenyatta declared.

Key role

Kenyatta said Odinga's name would forever be inscribed in the nation's history as one of the architects of Kenya's democratic transformation, citing his decades-long struggle against one-party rule, his years in detention, and his unwavering belief in the power of the people.

"Kenya's story cannot be written without Raila Amolo Odinga. [Raila] He was there when the call for multiparty democracy was dangerous. He was there when we needed voices to push for reform. He never gave up," he said.

The former head of state, who shared both rivalry and friendship with Odinga, recounted the turning point in their relationship -- the historic March 2018 Handshake -- which brought an end to months of political tension following the disputed 2017 presidential election.

"Through our handshake, Raila chose peace over bitterness. He extended his hand not just to me, but to all Kenyans. That moment defined who he was -- a leader who placed the nation above self," Kenyatta said.

Handshake

He noted that the Handshake opened a new chapter in Kenya's political life, allowing the country to heal from deep divisions and to focus on reforms under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Raila believed that Kenya could only grow if we built bridges between communities, between generations, between the powerful and the powerless. Even when people misunderstood him, he never abandoned his mission to unite Kenyans," Kenyatta added.

Kenyatta said the veteran leader's passing must not signal an end to his vision but rather a renewal of the collective duty to defend justice and equality.

"Raila was a man who stood wherever justice was threatened. He fought so that no Kenyan would ever be silenced again," he said. "Let us carry that spirit forward -- not just in words, but in action."

He also paid tribute to Mama Ida Odinga and the Odinga family for their resilience and sacrifices over the years.

"As a country, we thank Mama Ida, Rosemary, Junior, Winnie, and the entire family for standing by him. Raila could not have done what he did without you. Your strength gave him the courage to fight for all of us," Kenyatta said.