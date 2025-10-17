Kenya: Teachers Warned Against Humiliating Learners Who Lack Basic Necessities

Nairobi — Teachers have been asked to be compassionate and show discretion to pupils and students who lack basic necessities such as inner-wears and vital personal effects like sanitary towels.

Nakuru Deputy County Commissioner and the county headquarter administration officer, David Mulei noted that there were incidents where children from underprivileged backgrounds were being humiliated in classrooms, school parades and staff rooms.

He quoted a recent incident at Kenana Comprehensive School in Njoro Sub-County where two sisters for a needy family were paraded in the staff room for not having panties.

Speaking when he flagged off the second tranche of Free Sanitary Towels Distribution to Public schools in the county, Mulei warned of stern disciplinary action against any teacher found humiliating learners.

The free sanitary towels distribution is a government initiative through National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) under the office of County Woman Representative in the National Assembly.

Mulei said teachers should ensure safe, inclusive environments and refer students for appropriate support instead of shaming them.

"Schools should implement discreet assistance programs and train staff on empathy and sensitivity, respect and dignity must remain at the heart of every child's learning experience," he said.

He added that shaming learners might lead to poor academic performance, school drop-out and mental health issues.

He described the government's free sanitary pads issuance initiative through Nakuru Woman Representative, Liza Chelule and other Woman Reps countrywide as noble because it helped in keeping girls in school.

"Lack of sanitary towels used to cause absenteeism of three to five days per month, it was also a major contributing factor to teenage pregnancies," he said.

Nakuru County Woman Rep Office Manager, Peter Musonik said the program was meant to ensure dignity for all school going girls and reduce menstrual stigmatisation.

He said the Woman Rep's office under the leadership of Chelule would consider including inner-wears for boys and girls in the free sanitary pads distribution program.

Musonik noted that there was high poverty levels in some communitiies leading to lack of vital basic necessities like panties.

His sentiments were echoed by Nakuru County NGAAF Coordinator, Daniel Njogu who maintained that sanitary pads were part of a girl's clothing.

He assured the beneficiiaries that all the pads would be distributed before this school term comes to an end.