Kenya: Raila Odinga - the Entrepreneur Who Built a Vast Business Empire

Nairobi — The late Raila Odinga was best known for his political legacy, but behind the scenes, he was also a shrewd entrepreneur who built a diverse business empire spanning petroleum, manufacturing, agriculture, and real estate.

The former Prime Minister, who died in India after a suspected cardiac arrest, was a firm believer in separating business from politics -- a balance that allowed his ventures to thrive even amid Kenya's shifting political landscape.

Be Energy Limited

One of the most prominent firms linked to the Odinga family is Be Energy Limited, a major oil marketing company with a nationwide presence.

According to industry data, the Odinga family holds a 35 percent stake in the firm through Pan African Petroleum Company Ltd, alongside a significant Saudi Arabian investor.

Be Energy ranks among Kenya's top oil marketers -- fifth overall in the 2024/25 financial year -- competing with giants like Vivo Energy (Shell) and TotalEnergies. The firm also exports petroleum products to Uganda and Tanzania.

East African Spectre

Odinga's interest in the energy sector dates back to the 1970s when he founded East African Spectre, a company that manufactures Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. The firm remains one of the few locally owned cylinder manufacturers in Kenya.

Agriculture and Real Estate

Beyond energy, Odinga had substantial interests in agriculture, operating his Opoda Farm in Bondo, Siaya County, where he engaged in maize farming and livestock rearing.

In real estate, the Odinga family, through LV Marina, announced plans earlier this year for a Sh120 billion mixed-use development in Kisumu, in partnership with GulfCap Real Estate.

Through these ventures, Odinga demonstrated a lifelong commitment to economic empowerment and enterprise -- traits that complemented his storied political career and enduring influence in Kenya's development journey.