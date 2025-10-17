Ghana: Black Stars Face Stern Tests Against Japan, South Korea

17 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana will take on Japan in the 2025 Kirin Challenge Cup, a crucial test match designed to prepare both teams for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Having already secured qualification, both nations aim to use the match to refine strategies and assess player performance. Japan booked their World Cup spot in March with a 2-0 win over Bahrain, while Ghana confirmed their place with a 1-0 victory over Comoros in Accra.

Coach Otto Addo's squad will evaluate players and make tactical adjustments ahead of their fifth World Cup appearance in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The friendly will give the Black Stars a chance to test themselves against high-quality opposition they might face during the tournament.

The match is scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Aichi, Japan. Ghana will then face South Korea in another pre-World Cup friendly on November 18, 2025, as part of their strategic preparation for the 2026 tournament.

The Black Stars are eager to make a strong impression at the World Cup after clinching qualification. Notably, Ghana secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Japan during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with Mohammed Kudus scoring twice and Mohammed Salisu adding a goal to seal the win.

