Angola: Seventh Decoration Ceremony to Take Place On 24th and 25th This Month

Luanda — The seventh decoration ceremony in Angola, as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of National Independence, is scheduled for the 24th and 25th of the current month, in which the Head of State, João Lourenço, will award medals to 774 national and foreign personalities.

The ceremony is in compliance with Law No. 2/25 of March 18, 2025, which establishes the Commemorative Medal, intended to honor citizens and institutions whose contributions throughout Angola's history stand out for their dedication, bravery, and service to the nation.

According to the Press Office of the Presidency of the Republic, 130 people will be awarded the Independence Category medal, while 644 citizens will receive the Peace and Development Category medal.

The gesture recognizes the role of women and men who, at different times, contributed to independence, peacebuilding and development of Angola.