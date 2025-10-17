Angola: Seventh Decoration Ceremony to Take Place On 24th and 25th This Month

16 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The seventh decoration ceremony in Angola, as part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of National Independence, is scheduled for the 24th and 25th of the current month, in which the Head of State, João Lourenço, will award medals to 774 national and foreign personalities.

The ceremony is in compliance with Law No. 2/25 of March 18, 2025, which establishes the Commemorative Medal, intended to honor citizens and institutions whose contributions throughout Angola's history stand out for their dedication, bravery, and service to the nation.

According to the Press Office of the Presidency of the Republic, 130 people will be awarded the Independence Category medal, while 644 citizens will receive the Peace and Development Category medal.

The gesture recognizes the role of women and men who, at different times, contributed to independence, peacebuilding and development of Angola.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.