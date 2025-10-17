Angola: Luanda Hosts Pawo Meeting

Luanda — The Chair of the Pan-African Women's Organization of Women (PAWO), Eunice Lipinge, announced on Thursday (14), in Luanda, that the country's capital will host, on Dec 5th to 7th of the current year an institution's meeting Council.

Speaking to the press at the end of an audience granted by the Angolan Vice President, Esperança da Costa, the head of the Pan-African Women Organization announced that the occasion also served to address issues related to the preparations for the meeting.

As per PAWO's Chair, the event will be attended by 200 delegates.

Furthermore, Eunice Lipinge congratulated Angola on its 50th anniversary of National Independence, expressing her solidarity and friendship with the Angolan people.

She also revealed that, during the meeting, she took the opportunity to deliver an invitation to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in his capacity as leader of the African Union.

Eunice Lipinge stressed that she left a letter with the Vice President of the Republic so she can deliver it to President João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press, she also recalled the achievements of Angola's first president, Agostinho Neto, as a liberator and son of the continent.

In her view, Agostinho Neto is considered a liberator of the African continent, and said that the Pan-African Women's Organization wants to honor and extend its tribute to all who gave their all for the nation.

According to the official, African women are currently taking positions previously dominated by men, and progress has been made in terms of women's empowerment in the region. However, she believes there is still much to be done.

In this sense, she advocated for the need to continue mobilization efforts within communities, identifying where the problems lie in order to solve them.

She emphasized that, for example, 57% of the members of the state apparatus in Namibia are women, and in Angola, there are several women holding positions in sovereign bodies.

In turn, Luzia Inglês, secretary of the Pan-African Women's Organization for Southern Africa, highlighted the progress that this wing has been achieving, by assuming good positions, and this is a struggle that must continue individually in each country.

Among the organization's actions, she highlighted the entrepreneurship programs initiated in 2020, some of which are now being completed, and the actions to combat child rape, both inside and outside urban areas.

Luzia Inglês announced that the 2026 Pan-African Organization's congress will be held in Namibia, with strong participation from members of the regional organization in Angola.

The Pan-African Organization comprises 55 African countries and has worked with the African Union (AU), influencing the implementation of the status of women on the continent and the Maputo Protocol, which addresses women's empowerment.