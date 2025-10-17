Namibia/Zambia: Namibia Ready for Wafcon 2026 Qualifier Against Cosafa Rivals Zambia

17 October 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Brave Gladiators head coach Lucky Kakuva has named his final squad for next week's TotalEnergies CAF Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 qualifier against Zambia.

This final selection comes after a rigorous and intensive three-week training camp, during which the technical team assessed the players' readiness for the upcoming challenge.

The Brave Gladiators are set to face Zambia in the decisive second round of the qualifiers. They face Zambia on October 22 at the Dobsonville Stadium at 15h00 and before the away leg on October 28.

Gladiators defender Lovisa Mulunga spoke on the team's readiness and preparations thus far.

"We have been preparing well for the final round of the qualifiers and the team has shown committed and dedication since we started," she said. "The coaches have set out a clear game plan against Zambia and I strongly believe we can deliver a strong performance against the Copper Queens."

Namibia squad:Goalkeepers: Melissa Matheus, Lydia Eixas, Gwenneth Joyce Narises

Defenders: Utuzuvira Kahiriri, Iina Ndapewa Katuta, Lovisa Tuyakula Mulunga, Eddelsisingh Emma Naris, Lorraine Jossob, Julia Usuta Rutjindo, Lydiana Ottonika Nanamus

Midfielders: Asteria Onemushi Selma Angula, Memory Ngonda, Hilma Kanyama, Twelikondjele Evilyakondjelua Amukoto, Millicent Felicity Natalie Hikuam, Thomalina Azania Adams

Forwards: Zenatha Coleman, Ivone Irene Kooper, Juliana Blou, Nancy Boipelo Lebang, Leena Namupala Alweendo, Muhinatjo Kamutuua Hanavi, Veweziwa Kotjipati

