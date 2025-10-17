Nigeria: It's Time Nigeria Treats Mental Health With Empathy, Not Punishment - Vanguard Editor

Editor of Vanguard Newspaper, Eze Anaba, has urged Nigerians to show greater empathy and support toward people battling mental health challenges, stressing that mental well-being must be treated as a national priority and not a luxury.

Speaking at the third edition of the Vanguard Mental Health Summit held in Lagos, Anaba said the event had grown into one of Nigeria's most respected platforms for advocacy and dialogue on mental health since its inception in 2021.

He noted that the summit, themed "Stemming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria", with the sub-theme "Substance and Silence: Unmasking the Dual Crisis of Addiction and Suicide", was timely given the rising economic hardship and emotional distress among Nigerians.

Citing a recent World Bank report that placed 139 million Nigerians below the poverty line, an increase of nine million from previous figures, Anaba said the harsh economic situation was worsening mental distress across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This harsh economic reality inevitably pushes more people to the edge, and sadly, for some, it may lead to the painful conclusion that life is no longer worth living," he said.

While acknowledging that mental health challenges stem from diverse causes beyond poverty, Anaba stressed that empathy and social compassion must guide national conversations.

"In many developed nations, suicide is approached with compassion and care. Sadly, here in Nigeria, our laws still criminalise suicide attempts," he said, expressing optimism that the bill currently before the National Assembly seeking to decriminalise suicide would soon be passed.

Anaba emphasised that journalism must go beyond reporting to driving social change, adding that Vanguard remains committed to promoting national conversations that advance mental health awareness, policy reform, and access to care.

He called on stakeholders to build stronger partnerships that cut across government, private sector, and civil society, saying mental health cannot be tackled in isolation.

"As a nation, we must understand how deeply mental health affects our families, workplaces, and communities. The pressures of modern life -- economic uncertainty, insecurity, trauma, and social isolation -- continue to take a toll on our collective well-being," he said.

He commended the summit's partners, sponsors, and facilitators for their continued support, describing their contributions as critical to building a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let us remember that mental health is not a luxury -- it is a necessity. When we invest in mental health, we invest in the strength of our people and the future of our nation," he added.

The Vanguard Mental Health Summit, now in its third edition, continues to attract experts, advocates, policymakers, and mental health professionals dedicated to addressing Nigeria's growing mental health and suicide crises.