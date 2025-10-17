Africa @ the G20 Podcast Episode 3 With Justin Sylvester of Climateworks Foundation

analysis

In this episode, we're joined by Justin Sylvester, Senior Strategist for Just Transition at the ClimateWorks Foundation. Justin leads work supporting energy transition initiatives across the Global South, helping to ensure that the shift to clean energy is not only fast, but fair.

We dive into how ClimateWorks is partnering with African organizations to advance justice at the heart of the energy transition, including the Environmental Justice Fund, which strengthens grassroots advocacy for energy democracy, and INSPIRE (the Initiative for Social Performance in Renewable Energy), which helps communities benefit more directly from renewable energy projects.

Justin also shares insight into ClimateWorks' newly launched 50-million-dollar fund for innovative, community-led adaptation solutions, a major step toward empowering local actors to design and drive their own climate resilience strategies.

From energy justice in South Africa to global collaboration on adaptation, this conversation explores what it means to center people, equity, and participation in the world's transition to a low-carbon future.

