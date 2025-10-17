Africa @ the G20 Podcast Episode 3 With Justin Sylvester of Climateworks Foundation

17 October 2025
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Raisa Cole

In this episode, we're joined by Justin Sylvester, Senior Strategist for Just Transition at the ClimateWorks Foundation. Justin leads work supporting energy transition initiatives across the Global South, helping to ensure that the shift to clean energy is not only fast, but fair.

We dive into how ClimateWorks is partnering with African organizations to advance justice at the heart of the energy transition, including the Environmental Justice Fund, which strengthens grassroots advocacy for energy democracy, and INSPIRE (the Initiative for Social Performance in Renewable Energy), which helps communities benefit more directly from renewable energy projects.

Justin also shares insight into ClimateWorks' newly launched 50-million-dollar fund for innovative, community-led adaptation solutions, a major step toward empowering local actors to design and drive their own climate resilience strategies.

From energy justice in South Africa to global collaboration on adaptation, this conversation explores what it means to center people, equity, and participation in the world's transition to a low-carbon future.

Join the conversation on Facebook and LinkedIn

Read this report on Democracy Works.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democracy Works. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.