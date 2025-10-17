Seychelles: Seychellois Losing Confidence in Anti-Drug Efforts, See Government Action As a Top Priority

Majority see national methadone treatment programme as ineffective.

Key findings

The problem of drug abuse, addiction, and trafficking ranks second among the country's most important issues that Seychellois want their government to address, trailing only the rising cost of living. o The share of citizens who prioritise the anti-drug fight has risen by 11 percentage points since 2022, from 25% to 36%.

Most Seychellois (95%) have heard of the government's methadone treatment programme for heroin users. o But among citizens who are aware of the programme, a majority (57%) consider it "not at all" effective.

Half (50%) of citizens say the government is performing "fairly well" or "very well" in tackling drug abuse, while 47% disapprove of its performance. o Approval ratings have dropped by 5 percentage points since 2022.

Fewer than four in 10 respondents say they trust the Seychelles Coast Guard (39%), the DSAPTR (35%), judges and magistrates (34%), religious leaders (34%), and customs officers (31%) to fulfil their role in combating drug abuse. Even smaller minorities think that the police (24%), politicians (19%), and prison officers (19%) do their part in addressing the issue.

About three in four respondents (74%) think that ordinary Seychellois can play a role in the fight against drug abuse.

Drug abuse, addiction, and trafficking are among the most pressing challenges facing Seychelles (Okello, 2024). Globally, the island nation stands out for its high per-capita rate of heroin dependency, affecting about 10% of its working-age population (Saigal, 2019). Seychellois adolescents are twice as likely to use cannabis as the average across eight sub Saharan African countries (8.9% vs. 4.4%) (Asante & Atorkey, 2023). Reports also raise concerns about the usage and trafficking of cocaine, Ecstasy, and other illicit substances (Africa Defense Forum, 2025; Laurence, 2019).

The country's Misuse of Drugs Act imposes hefty penalties for offences involving illegal drugs, including prison sentences ranging from three years to life and fines of up to SCR 1 million (U.S. $73,000) (Republic of Seychelles, 2016). Even so, Seychelles recorded a 41% increase in drug-related offences between 2022 and 2023 (Joubert, 2023). Barriers to effectively fighting the drug problem include the country's vast maritime space and limited patrol resources (Bird, Stanyard, Moonien, & Randrianarisoa, 2021; Saigal, 2019). Additionally, reports claim that systemic corruption within law enforcement shields drug-trafficking networks (Bird et al., 2021; Africa Organised Crime Index, 2023).

In an effort to achieve a drug-safe Seychelles, the government's Division for Substance Abuse Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation (DSAPTR, 2023) offers a variety of programmes, including medically assisted treatment, harm-reduction interventions, rehabilitation, and awareness campaigns. According to the 2025 auditor general report, the methadone treatment programme for heroin users experienced a significant increase in new registrants, from 1,869 in 2018 to 4,391 in 2022. However, retention is a challenge, with fewer than half (49%) of patients remaining active in the programme (Office of the Auditor General, 2025).

In its most recent survey in Seychelles, Afrobarometer included a special module of questions to explore citizens' views related to drugs. Findings indicate that drug abuse, addiction, and trafficking should be the government's second-highest priority, trailing only the rising cost of living. While most citizens are aware of the national methadone treatment programme for heroin users, fewer than half consider it effective.

Half of citizens approve of the government's performance in tackling drug abuse, and about three in four say ordinary Seychellois can contribute to the fight against drug abuse. But fewer than half express confidence in the Seychelles Coast Guard, the DSAPTR, judges and magistrates, religious leaders, the police, politicians, and prison officers to fulfil their role in combating drug abuse.

