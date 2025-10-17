Kenya: Raila Legacy - Analysts Celebrate Indo-Kenya Relations Championed By Raila

Nairobi — Economic policy and political risk analysts have paid a glowing tribute to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing him as a Pan-Africanist who immensely shaped Indo-Kenya relations.

Speaking at the first Mentoria Fireside Chat hosted under the theme 'Indo-Kenya Economic Imperatives', the economic and public policy analysts, including Ken Gichinga, Dismas Mokua and George Waithaka, underscored Raila's role in advancing bilateral relations between Kenya and India.

Comparatively, the analysts noted that India, as a democracy, shares a lot with Kenya and has had a rich legacy on Kenya's prosperity, historically standing ahead of other development partners such as China. Dismas Mokua added: 'India's influence on the international stage is unmistakable. You find Indians in powerful roles across the world--people who help move systems, markets and ideas.' Ken Gichinga noted: 'We know China gives loans to Kenya but there is a lot that India does--and it does not shout about it.'

Raila's passing in India while seeking medical attention, the analysts said, reflected Raila's trust in the country's medical system, including traditional Ayurvedic medicine. George Waithaka observed: 'India has done a great deal--and keeps doing more--without shouting from the rooftops. Look at the quality of its technology: products built in India are increasingly premium. In medicine and public health, it runs some of the world's best hospitals and supplies life-saving drugs worldwide.'

India is the fourth-largest economy in the world by nominal GDP, having recently surpassed Japan. According to estimates, India's GDP stands at around $4.19 trillion, behind the US, China and Germany, which have larger economies. Projections suggest India is on track to become the third-largest economy, potentially surpassing Germany by 2030. Offering an on-the-ground perspective, Analyst Dennis Okari said: 'When I landed in India, I bought a SIM card for about Sh50 that came with 15GB of data refreshed weekly at no extra cost. Data is expensive in Kenya; in India I was told government policy prevents any single company from dominating, so competition keeps prices low. Even branded clothing was affordable--because much of it is manufactured locally rather than imported.'

'As we celebrate Raila Odinga's life, one of the distinct credits that he must get is his role in advancing India-Kenya relations. Even when it sometimes appeared unpopular, Raila was by far India's foremost ambassador, allowing us a glimpse into the latent mutual value of India-Kenya relations--from political experiences to economic, social and even medical values,' Mr Gichinga said.

'At the political-economy level, our departed Pan-Africanist and statesman stood tall, often reminding us that India was the largest global democracy with a vibrant parliamentary form of government, worth emulating,' Mr Mokua noted. Gichinga added: 'I've been to India and was struck by how differently things are done. The policy mindset is people-first and development-driven.'

At the Mentoria Fireside Chat, which reviewed several India-Kenya political and development-economic factors, the panellists acknowledged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to the late Raila Odinga.

In his tribute, PM Modi said: 'Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Mr Raila Odinga. He was a towering statesman and a cherished friend of India. I had the privilege of knowing him closely since my days as Chief Minister of Gujarat, and our association continued over the years. He had a special affection for India, our culture, values and ancient wisdom. This was reflected in his efforts to strengthen India-Kenya ties. He particularly admired Ayurveda and the traditional medicine systems of India, having witnessed their positive impact on his daughter's health. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and to the people of Kenya in this hour of grief.'

The fireside chat explored the salient advantages that Indo-Kenya relations enjoy and bring to the broader economy, and will address the question: India and Kenya--beacons of democracy. Can they be leaders of economic growth in the Global South? Okari added a consumer-experience note: 'When I was in India, I'd order a pizza and it arrived hot within minutes; ice cream landed in about three minutes, still ice-cold. The service culture is unmatched--and if anything was late, you got a refund or even double the order as compensation.' He said there is also practical process learning for Kenya's national exercises: 'There is a lot Kenya can learn from India, which has a huge population and conducts a seamless election, because Kenya conducts a very expensive election every five years.'

'The first Mentoria Fireside Chat is a platform for thought leaders to share insights and will feature a rich panel consisting of eminent social and economic experts to explore the dynamics surrounding the Indo-Kenya economic and social partnerships,' Gichinga said.

He added, 'For Economic Affairs enthusiasts, International Relations Scholars and Public Policy Analysts, this will be an opportunity to join in the chat that will highlight the historical relations that have shaped Kenya's economic development and the support provided by India in the infrastructure, health, education and related sectors.'

Mentoria Economics Ltd is a Kenyan-registered and headquartered regional economic and social policy analysis consulting house. The firm provides boutique intelligence, advisory and applied-economics research solutions to discerning clients seeking to invest or gain a deeper understanding of the unique insights that drive regional economies.

Mentoria Economics delivers strategic, independent and insightful analysis to guide and inform business decision-makers.