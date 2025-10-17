East Africa: Govt Outlines Comesa Strategic Objectives

Mukudzei Chingwere — Zimbabwe is poised to take a leadership role as incoming chair of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira outlining the country's strategic objectives.

The role is seen as part of the country's broader foreign policy, which emphasises regional integration, peace and economic prosperity.

The minister's insights shed light on how Zimbabwe intends to leverage its position to benefit not just its own citizens, but the entire region.

Central to Zimbabwe's objectives within Comesa is the commitment to fulfilling constitutional obligations aimed at enhancing the prosperity of its people.

The Government believes that a prosperous country is one where citizens can lead happy and fulfilling lives.

To achieve this, Zimbabwe adheres to a "neighbourhood first" principle, prioritising African unity and cooperation.

Prof Murwira said peace was foundational to all development efforts, marking it as a priority in Zimbabwe's strategic plan.

"Zimbabwe's strategic objectives in Comesa are basically to meet our constitutional obligation, first on the prosperity of this country which is the imperative of the Government and the people of this country to live a happy and a fulfilling life," said Prof Murwira.

"We do that through integrating into Africa because we have a neighbourhood first principle which means first of all, we must be African before anything else.

"For us to achieve this, it must be peaceful because peace is the foundation for everything else, so this pillar is very important."

Zimbabwe, Prof Murwira said, aims to foster a peaceful environment to facilitate economic growth and regional collaboration.

The country's rich history in regional diplomacy under President Mnangagwa's leadership, he said, positions it as a credible mediator in conflict situations.

The recent intervention in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo exemplifies Zimbabwe's commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict rather than merely treating symptoms.

This experience is expected to inform Zimbabwe's approach as it steers Comesa toward a future of stability and prosperity, with a focus on "silencing guns" and promoting economic development across member states.

"Zimbabwe has had a lot of experience through President Mnangagwa of mediating conflicts, and the latest is the Eastern DRC situation, he devised a new method that peace is achieved through addressing the root cause of the conflict," said Minister Murwira.

"Zimbabwe was already part of the security council in the 1980s and in the early 90s, but now going back 30 years after, we are going back more mature, more experienced.

"We think we can use this experience in the security council to further the objectives of Comesa, SADC, African union which is silencing guns and making sure that we foster prosperity for our people.

"Comesa is half of Africa's population which is about 700 million people across 21 countries, it is one of the biggest trading regions in Africa," said Minister Murwira.

As part of its broader foreign policy strategy, Zimbabwe is also vying for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.

This ambition reflects the country's desire to return to the international arena with a renewed sense of maturity and experience.

Having previously held a seat in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Zimbabwe aims to utilise its past experiences to advocate for African interests on the global stage.

The strategic alignment between Zimbabwe's leadership in Comesa and its bid for the UN Security Council is clear.

By fostering regional integration and promoting peace, Zimbabwe aims to create a conducive environment for economic prosperity.