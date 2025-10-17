Zimbabwe: Tobacco Expo to Discuss Innovative Solutions for Industry

Elita Chikwati — The inaugural Zim-China Tobacco Expo starts in Harare today with delegates from Zimbabwe, China, Zambia, Tanzania and Mozambique expected to share experiences, ideas and innovative solutions to challenges affecting the industry.

This comes as visiting delegates have commended Zimbabwean farmers for producing a high-quality crop that is on demand on the international market.

The expo is expected to bridge the gap between local needs and global solutions as well as chart a progressive path for sustainable and profitable tobacco farming in Zimbabwe.

The delegates from China, Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique yesterday toured the Kutsaga Research Institute, the Tobacco Processors Zimbabwe (TPZ) factory, African extracts company, which extracts nicotine from scrap tobacco and the cigar manufacturing plant of Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars, as a run-up to the expo.

The tour was organised by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

At Kutsaga, the delegates were shown how the institute is spearheading agricultural transformation through innovative research and technology transfer and to promote climate resilience among other things.

Most of the participants were impressed by the energy-efficient barns that do not require large quantities of firewood to cure tobacco.

At TPZ, the delegates witnessed the processing of tobacco while at African Extracts they were fascinated by the use of waste from tobacco to extract nicotine.

Visitors were also happy to see the manufacturing of cigars at Mosi Oa Tunya Cigars.

Speaking in an interview after the field visit and tours, Chinese delegate, Mr Bui Le Duy, said he was impressed by the high-quality tobacco in Zimbabwe.

"I learnt a lot from the tour. Zimbabwean tobacco products are high quality. You can see by the number of people coming here to learn more about Zimbabwean tobacco products. Farmers are doing a good job.

"At Kutsaga I see a lot of potential, a lot can be learnt through cooperation between the two countries in tobacco. China is advanced on technology and this can also be applied to Zimbabwe.

"There is need for governments, individual and companies to exchange ideas and expertise and increase tobacco production," he said.

Tanzanian leaf buyer, Mr Eric Baisi, said he was impressed by Kutsaga where tobacco seed is produced.

"We have seen the barns and the efforts they are making to improve curing methods that do not harm the environment.

"I also had the opportunity to visit a company that is using waste from tobacco to extract nicotine, which is an advantage to the environment. I am also willing to come back to Zimbabwe for other reasons like tourism," he said.

Ms Leticia Ferreira from Mozambique said coming to Zimbabwe had given her the opportunity to meet with business people.

"Our interest is in that Cornelder de Mozambique Port of Beira is a harbour where a lot of trade in tobacco goes through. It is important for us to meet buyers, traders and customers to understand their needs.

"We did not have previous knowledge on tobacco and this tour gave us a perspective of how the chain initiates and how it comes to the port. It was a good overview," she said.

Tobacco Board of Zambia manager-corporate affairs and communications Mr Lee Haamunji said he had been able to interact with other players in the industry and understand the value chain.

"This gives us the platform to showcase our industry from our side, as Zambia. The business forum is also a good platform to network with our colleagues. We need a lot of engagement," he said.

The inaugural tobacco expo serves as a platform for stakeholders from various nations to share experiences, exchange ideas, showcase innovative technologies, and explore transformative solutions for Zimbabwe's tobacco value chain, encompassing production and processing.

This event is the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between TIMB and the Asia-Europe and Africa Joint Trade and Investment Promotion Association (AEA Association). The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe's Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, focusing on boosting local value addition while reducing raw tobacco exports.

The MoU formalised a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China in the tobacco sector. The expo is designed to foster stronger ties between the two nations, bringing together key stakeholders from both countries, as well as other African nations.