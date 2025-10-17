Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Records 22pc Surge in Air Passenger Traffic

All airports across Zimbabwe recorded robust growth in passenger traffic during the second quarter of 2025, with total visitors rising to 612 695 from 501 275 in the first quarter, representing a 22,2 percent increase.

The growth signals renewed confidence in the aviation and tourism sectors as the economy continues to improve.

According to the Second Quarter 2025 Transport Statistics Report released by ZimStat, the growth was recorded across major airports, namely Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Victoria Falls International Airport.

The country's smaller regional airports also registered traffic volume growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"All airports recorded increases in the number of passengers during the second quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter, resulting in an overall 22,2 percent increase," the report presented by ZimStat manager services statistics, Mr Mukoki Kureva, said.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the country's busiest aviation hub, recorded a 13,9 percent rise in passengers, from 347 080 to 395 267.

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo saw a 16,5 percent increase in visitor traffic, climbing from 43 217 to 50 367.

Victoria Falls International Airport, a key gateway for international tourists, recorded the highest growth at 48,4 percent, surging from 107 500 to 159 527 passengers on the back of increased tourist arrivals.

Other regional airports recorded a combined 116,6 percent growth, from 3 478 to 7 534 passengers, underscoring the growing economic and tourism activity across provincial centres.

The report also revealed a significant rise in commercial flight operations, with total flights increasing by 47,2 percent during the quarter, a clear indicator of a resurgent aviation industry.

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport handled 6 931 flights, up 19,8 percent from 5 787 in the previous quarter, maintaining its dominance.

Victoria Falls International Airport registered a spectacular 75,2 percent jump in flights, from 2 474 to 4 334, highlighting soaring international demand for the resort town.

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport recorded a 34,4 percent increase in flight activity, from 1 483 to 1 993, while other regional airports posted a combined 113,8 percent surge in flights, demonstrating successful decentralisation of air traffic and growing investment in provincial economies.

The continued increase in international flight frequencies and the rebound in the country's regional tourism are attributed to the Government's sustained investment in airport modernisation and connectivity under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS 2).

The ZimStat report coincides with renewed international acclaim for Zimbabwe's tourism industry, following Forbes Magazine's recognition of the country as the Best Country to Visit in 2025, a major milestone hailed as a major boost for Brand Zimbabwe.

On Monday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said the accolade was more than just an honour but a powerful validation of Zimbabwe's re-emergence on the global tourism scene.

"Being listed by Forbes is an international recognition for Destination Zimbabwe and an endorsement of our Government's commitment to making Zimbabwe a great place again," said Minister Rwodzi.

"It speaks to His Excellency's (President Mnangagwa's) strategy of engaging and re-engaging, as well as opening our country to business opportunities for all," she added.

"This recognition is a celebration of our people and our leadership. It shows that Zimbabwe is back on the global tourism map, ready to welcome the world with warmth and pride."

She added, "Tourism shows the world that Zimbabwe is a war-free, crime-free, and peaceful nation full of hard-working people. Visitors discover the true beauty of our country and its hospitable citizens."

Meanwhile, the volume of goods transported by rail also surged during the second quarter, reaching 548 687 net tonnes, a 56,2 percent rise from 351,160 tonnes in the first quarter, further underlining the recovery in the transport and logistics sector.

The agricultural sector led the charge with an extraordinary 655,1 percent increase, as tonnage jumped from 27 798 tonnes to 209 904 tonnes, while the energy and mining sector grew by 35,2 percent, from 211 413 tonnes to 285 782 tonnes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Southern Africa Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the industrial sector recorded a 52,7 percent decline, from 111,949 tonnes to 53,001 tonnes.

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) public affairs and stakeholder relations manager, Mr Andrew Kunambura, said the figures reflected growing confidence in both the parastatal's operations and Zimbabwe's productive sectors.

"Basically, this is an indicator of the growth of the productive sectors like mining, agriculture and manufacturing, which make sure NRZ has enough cargo to move, be they inputs and finished products," said Mr Kunambura.

"It also testifies to improved efficiency on railway transportation for bulk commodities and the faith the market is having in us, which is incredible. The 2025 projection is 2,2 million tonnes, we are on course to meet it."

The strong performance in both aviation and rail freight underscores Zimbabwe's steady march toward Vision 2030, supported by major infrastructure modernisation, expanded connectivity and a vibrant recovery across key productive sectors.