Zimbabwe: Hwange, Nkayi Utd Push Zifa to Act in Saiti Storm

Former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Hwange have stepped into the growing controversy surrounding Bulawayo Chiefs striker Anesu Saiti, adding their voice to what has become one of the most contentious registration disputes in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

The saga, which could have far-reaching implications for promotion battles, has been referred to the Zifa Southern Region Disciplinary Committee following formal complaints from both Nkayi United and Hwange.

Nkayi United, who are still in contention for the league's sole Premiership ticket, initially wrote to the regional office alleging that Saiti's registration breached transfer window and eligibility rules.

Saiti reportedly began the season at Bulawayo City before his contract was revoked by parent club Black Mambas. He then joined Bulawayo Chiefs during the second transfer window, which opened on July 1 and closed on July 30.

In a letter dated October 14, Hwange administrator Khumbulani Mbano raised concerns over the legality of the move, claiming Bulawayo Chiefs fielded an ineligible player.

"This matter we are raising is one the chairman of the Southern Region promised to engage and advise on. Bulawayo Chiefs used a player, Anesu Saiti, illegally, as we feel the player was not properly registered.

"The player played for Bulawayo City Football Club during the first 12 games of the first half before playing for Bulawayo Chiefs from Week 13 on July 5, 2025, still within the same first half of the season. The player was on loan to Bulawayo City from Black Mambas and was cleared by his parent club to play for Bulawayo Chiefs," wrote Mbano.

He further argued that Saiti's clearance did not meet league requirements.

"The illegality of the registration was realised when Bulawayo City did not issue a clearance as required by the Rules and Regulations. Article 18.1 clearly states the need for a clearance from the last club a player played for. It proves a player's standing with the club, not ownership.

"Our complaint is based on two issues: Saiti was not properly registered, and he played for two teams in the same first half of the season. He faced Hwange three times, once with Bulawayo City and twice with Bulawayo Chiefs."

Hwange, echoing Nkayi United's position, urged the regional office to ensure fair play and uphold the integrity of the competition.

"The league needs a level playing field to maintain credibility," added Mbano.

Zifa Southern Region spokesperson Blessing Mbwanda confirmed receipt of Hwange's complaint but said the matter was now before the Disciplinary Committee.

"It is sub judice to discuss the matter which is already in the hands of our disciplinary committee," said Mbwanda.

According to Zifa's registration statutes, a player may only be registered with one club at a time and can feature in official matches for a maximum of two clubs per season. A player may not play for more than two teams in the same national competition during the same season, to preserve sporting integrity.