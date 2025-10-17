Zimbabwe: SDRA24 Launches Community 10s to Inspire Youth

Excitement is building as the Shaun De Souza Rugby Academy (SDRA24) prepares to host its first-ever Community 10s Rugby Tournament at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.

The event, held in partnership with the "Say No to Drugs" campaign and Cancer Awareness Month, goes beyond the game. It's a celebration of community, education, and the power of sport to shape lives and spread awareness at the grassroots level.

The tournament will feature over 280 young players from academies and community clubs across Harare and surrounding areas. Teams such as SDRA24, Dolphins, Little Giants, Genesis, Mother Patrick, and Crusaders will compete in the Under-11 to Under-17 categories, promising a full day of youth rugby action.

Running under the theme "From Grassroots to Greatness," the tournament highlights the rapid rise of community rugby while using sport as a platform to educate, empower, and unite.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Each match, training drill, and interaction embodies SDRA24's mission to nurture discipline, teamwork, and holistic development through rugby."

For the academy, the Community 10s marks a major step in building a structured rugby pathway for young players across Zimbabwe. Since its inception, SDRA24 has focused on developing both sporting ability and essential life skills like discipline, respect, and resilience.

Speaking ahead of the event, SDRA24 founder and head coach Shaun De Souza explained the bigger vision behind the initiative.

"Rugby is more than a game; it's a vehicle for character building, friendship, and community. Through this tournament, we're not only developing young athletes but also sending strong messages about making positive life choices, supporting one another, and raising awareness for causes that affect us all," said De Souza.

The event also aligns with two important causes, the fight against drug and substance abuse, and Cancer Awareness Month. Through the "Say No to Drugs" campaign, organisers hope to confront the growing problem of drug abuse among Zimbabwean youth and promote healthy, purposeful living rooted in discipline and self-respect.

The cancer awareness component adds emotional depth, offering families an opportunity to learn about early detection and support systems. Health partners and advocacy groups will run information booths, talks, and interactive sessions throughout the day.

"Sport brings people together in a way few things can. By integrating awareness campaigns into community sport, we are empowering our young people to become informed, compassionate, and socially conscious, both on and off the field," said De Souza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Behind the scenes, the SDRA Parents Committee has been instrumental in organising the tournament, reflecting the academy's deep sense of unity and shared purpose.

Spectators can expect competitive matches, skill showcases, and family entertainment, with food stalls, music, and fun activities adding to the festive spirit. Coaches, scouts, and fans will also get a glimpse of the young talent shaping the future of Zimbabwean rugby.

The Community 10s isn't just about medals and trophies. It's about building character, teamwork, and leadership in the next generation.

"Our goal is to build the next generation of leaders, not just rugby players," said De Souza. "Every tackle, every pass, every game is an opportunity to teach resilience, respect, and teamwork, values that extend far beyond the rugby field."