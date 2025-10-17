Zimbabwe: We're Ready to Fight for the Badge, Sibanda Rallies Bosso

Highlanders captain Ariel Sibanda says his team is ready to fight for the badge when they face their fierce rivals Dynamos in Sunday's clash at Barbourfields Stadium, a battle that will test character more than form.

The Bulawayo giants meet their Harare rivals twice in just over a week, first in the league this Sunday, then again in the Chibuku Super Cup next weekend. Both teams are far from their usual lofty standards, with Bosso sitting ninth and Dynamos languishing in 14th. Still, pride and survival are on the line.

Sibanda, one of the most experienced voices in the Bosso dressing room, remains confident the team will rise to the occasion.

"Preparations have been going very well. The boys are focused, and everyone is putting in the work. We know what's at stake, and we're ready to go out there and fight for the badge. The mood in camp is positive, we're united, and the energy is good heading into the weekend," said Sibanda.

He added that leadership will be key in handling the intensity that always comes with this fixture.

"As a senior player, my role is to lead by example both on and off the pitch. I try to keep the boys calm and focused because games like this can be emotional. Experience helps in managing the pressure and staying composed in key moments," he said.

The veteran goalkeeper also called on the Bosso faithful to pack Barbourfields and lift the team's spirit.

"I just want to urge our fans to come out in their numbers, as they have always done. Their support means everything to us, they are our twelfth man. We feel their energy from the stands, and it gives us that extra push. We'll give our all for them," Sibanda said.

He stressed that the team's focus is squarely on the league match before turning attention to the Chibuku Super Cup.

"It's a crucial match for both teams. We're meeting at a time when neither side is in a familiar position on the log, so there's a lot riding on this game. Right now, our full focus is on Sunday. We're not thinking too far ahead to the Chibuku Super Cup, we'll deal with that next weekend. For now, it's about going out there and playing for three points."

All eyes will also be on Kelvin Kaindu, the former Highlanders coach who now leads Dynamos. With Bosso on 35 points and DeMbare two points behind, tied with relegation-threatened Bikita Minerals, the stakes couldn't be higher.