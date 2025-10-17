Nigeria: Digital Encode Emerges Platinum Sponsor of Afritech 5.0

16 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)

Digital Encode Limited, Africa's leading consulting and integration firm renowned for its expertise in cybersecurity and digital transformation, has been announced as the Platinum sponsor of the fifth edition of the Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH5.0).

Billed to hold in Lagos, the forum would spotlight the power of homegrown solutions and global partnerships in driving Africa's technological growth.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Encode, Prof. Adewale Obadare, Nigeria's first Professor of Practice in Cybersecurity, emphasised that as Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to redefine global economies and social systems, Africa must carve its own path toward digital sovereignty, the capacity to build, govern, and secure its digital assets and ecosystems.

"Africa's digital future cannot depend on imported technologies or external narratives. We must establish our own frameworks for innovation, governance, and security. AfriTECH provides a unique platform to drive this conversation, aligning Africa's digital ambitions with global best practices," Obadare said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.