South Africa: Built Different - Fedhealth and Sanlam Are Redefining Medical Aid in South Africa

Addressing a packed house at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday, Fedhealth announced its reimagined medical aid scheme for 2026, in partnership with financial giant Sanlam.

Launched under the theme of "Built Different," the new scheme aims to reimagine medical aid as we know it, by directly addressing common frustrations South Africans experience when it comes to their medical aid.

"In reimagining our new offering in partnership with Sanlam and what we wanted to improve on, we found that some common themes emerged among medical aid consumers," said Jeremy Yatt, Fedhealth's Principal Officer. "These included the fact that medical aid is seen as too expensive, too rigid, too complicated, or not inclusive enough."

As a solution to these issues, Fedhealth's new scheme will embody five core values: affordability, customisation, inclusivity, simplicity and trust. "These aren't just words on a page, but actual solutions that shape everything from pricing strategies to benefit enhancements and partnerships, making it the medical aid scheme that South Africans not only need, but deserve," says Yatt.

Benefits that answer real member needs

The 2026 benefit changes reflect a scheme that listens and responds to its members. Among the most notable enhancements are:

Expanded maternity...