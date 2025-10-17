South Africa: Joint Defence Committees Say Lack of Manpower Threatens Border Security

press release

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) and the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) have expressed serious concern that South Africa's borders are effectively open, with little control to prevent illegal crossings.

The two committees, currently conducting an oversight visit to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Limpopo, visited border areas near Musina to assess the situation firsthand. The committees said it was worrying that government departments and entities responsible for border management are not working together to find lasting solutions to the country's porous borders.

Dr Malusi Gigaba said the visit was a fact-finding mission to understand the challenges facing both the SANDF and communities affected by the movement of people from neighbouring countries such as Zimbabwe. "The SANDF is severely underfunded. We should have 22 military companies patrolling our borders, but currently there are only 15. Even these are struggling due to shortages of personnel, vehicles and modern technology, such as drones," said Dr Gigaba.

The SANDF told the committees that it lacks the manpower to properly monitor the long stretch of borders shared with Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique. Soldiers are required to cover hundreds of kilometres, often with limited resources. The SANDF also noted that informal settlements near the Limpopo River make border control even more difficult, as some residents are reportedly involved in aiding illegal crossings.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans said, "If we are being honest, we don't have functioning borders, and this puts the safety of our country at risk." Co-Chairperson of the JSCD, Mr Phiroane Phala, added: "While it is important to maintain good relations with our neighbours, we must also protect our territorial integrity. We cannot allow people to enter and leave the country without control."

During their inspection along the Limpopo River, the committees observed the damaged fencing and saw areas where illegal crossings regularly occur. Soldiers stationed there said they were too few to effectively monitor and respond to the constant flow of border jumpers.

The committees said they will continue their oversight work and engage with relevant departments to push for better coordination, increased funding, and stronger border protection measures.

Today, Thursday, 16 October 2025, the joint committees will be meeting with the Border Management Authority, SANDF, the South African Police Services and the South African Revenue Service on interdepartmental cooperation at Beitbridge border post.